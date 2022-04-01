Chamber of Commerce disperses money, awards during busy month

Let me start this month’s column with a self-introduction. I am Michelle Conway, interim president/CEO of the Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau. As you may know, Candace Carr Strauss resigned last month, desiring to return to her family in Montana.

I have been the Chamber director of Marketing since arriving in 2009. Recently, I was a lead manager in the Chamber’s COVID-19 response, including our “Safe, Clean, Ready” program. I manage many of our recent visitor mitigation efforts such as the Sedona Cares Pledge and the Leave No Trace partnership. I am engaged in several partnerships with agencies, governments and our 725+ Chamber members. I am honored to be the Interim President/CEO, a post I also filled in 2020/21 after the departure of Jennifer Wesselhoff. I also value the opportunity to connect with you through this regular column.

I hope you have checked out the Sedona Trailhead Shuttle the City of Sedona launched March 24. This free service takes you to Cathedral Rock, Dry Creek, Little Horse and Soldier Pass trailheads on new, comfortable, 20-seat shuttles, which run from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday thru Sunday from Park and Ride lots at 1294 SR 179 and Posse Grounds Park. The Forest Service is closing parking at Cathedral Rock and Soldier Pass when the shuttle operates to encourage ridership and make hiking more enjoyable. We’re spreading the word to visitors as part of our commitment to help mitigate tourism challenges such as trailhead congestion. Get more info at SedonaShuttle.com.

On March 10, I was delighted to present a check for $102,000 to the Sedona Red Rock Trail Fund for maintenance of the Red Rock Ranger District trail system. Fifty-two businesses contributed $1,000 to the effort, with the Chamber matching the first $50,000 with bed tax dollars allocated by the City of Sedona.

Did you catch our International Women’s Day luncheon March 8 here in the VOC at the Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock? Katie Cook received our Women's Business Leadership Award. The Director of Food and Beverage at the Sedona Golf Resort here in the Village, Katie set a monthly revenue record last October handling 15 weddings in 31 days.

Makenzie Sulfaro is our Emerging Woman Business Leader. Founder and co-owner of the Sultivate fitness studio in Cottonwood. Makenzie inspires others to become fit, and despite the pandemic, added classes and 11 instructor jobs, a remarkable feat amid uncertain times.

We presented two Lifetime Achievement Awards, honoring Barbara Litrell in memoriam. Publisher of McCall's, Working Woman and Working Mother magazines, Barbara's dedication to women's empowerment continued after coming to Sedona in 2002. Among other accomplishments, she was a founding member of the Mental Health Coalition of the Verde Valley and served on the Sedona City Council from 2010 to 2014. She passed away in July of last year.

We recognized Mayor Sandy Moriarty for her tireless public service and women's empowerment work. Sandy has been mayor since 2014 and has lived here for 50 years. She helped found Sedona Recycles, the Verde Valley Wine Consortium and the Sedona Wine Festival.

We also announced a $5,000 gift to the Sedona Historical Society to improve the gravesite of our namesake Sedona Schnebly at Cooks Cedar Glade cemetery. Homebuilder Bob Porter pledged $2,500 to the cause in memory of his late wife, CC Porter.

I’m looking forward to working together and communicating with you by way of the Villager each month. You can contact me at mconway@sedoanchamber.com, and please be sure to sign up for our Local eNews at SedonaChamber.com. Our Local eNews is where you’ll find new events and local happenings that our office is excited to share with you.