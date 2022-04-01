OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Villager logo
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, April 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Church of the Red Rocks names interim pastor

The Rev. Marvin L. Morgan

The Rev. Marvin L. Morgan

Originally Published: April 1, 2022 12:45 a.m.

Marvin L. Morgan, a certified intentional interim minister, began his service at The Church of the Red Rocks, 54 Bowstring Drive, Sedona, on Feb. 15 of this year. He is a professional transition specialist and church consultant who has earned three academic degrees in Philosophy and Religion at Elon, Duke and Drew Universities.

He also completed post graduate studies at Auburn Seminary and Harvard University’s School of Education. He has served as a United Church of Christ pastor and interim pastor for more than 50 years, in North Carolina, New York, Georgia, Tennessee, Illinois and Virginia. While a pastor, he also served as director of Chaplaincy Services, Atlanta Police Department; associate chaplain, Fulton County Government; adjunct faculty and administrator, Interdenominational Theological Center, Atlanta, and as a community organizer with the UFCW Union’s Justice@Smithfield Labor Campaign in Tar Hill, North Carolina.

Morgan has served in several association, conference and national UCC positions, including six years at the Executive Council, the national level of the denomination; the Common Global Ministries Board for four years; and two years as National Moderator for the UCC’s 27th General Synod.

Morgan is married to Mae T. Morgan, M.D. They are the proud parents of

four adult children and six grandchildren.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News