Church of the Red Rocks names interim pastor

Marvin L. Morgan, a certified intentional interim minister, began his service at The Church of the Red Rocks, 54 Bowstring Drive, Sedona, on Feb. 15 of this year. He is a professional transition specialist and church consultant who has earned three academic degrees in Philosophy and Religion at Elon, Duke and Drew Universities.



He also completed post graduate studies at Auburn Seminary and Harvard University’s School of Education. He has served as a United Church of Christ pastor and interim pastor for more than 50 years, in North Carolina, New York, Georgia, Tennessee, Illinois and Virginia. While a pastor, he also served as director of Chaplaincy Services, Atlanta Police Department; associate chaplain, Fulton County Government; adjunct faculty and administrator, Interdenominational Theological Center, Atlanta, and as a community organizer with the UFCW Union’s Justice@Smithfield Labor Campaign in Tar Hill, North Carolina.

Morgan has served in several association, conference and national UCC positions, including six years at the Executive Council, the national level of the denomination; the Common Global Ministries Board for four years; and two years as National Moderator for the UCC’s 27th General Synod.

Morgan is married to Mae T. Morgan, M.D. They are the proud parents of

four adult children and six grandchildren.