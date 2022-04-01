OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Villager logo
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, April 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Coming up at Sedona UMC

Sedona UMC

Sedona UMC

Originally Published: April 1, 2022 12:35 a.m.

Holy Week and Easter Celebration

Good Friday—Service of Remembrance is April 15, 7 p.m.

Easter Resurrection Sunday is April 17, with 6:30 a.m. Sunrise (on the patio) and 9:30 a.m. Traditional with Communion.

Huge Community Sale

photo

Sedona United Methodist Church invites you to their annual Community Parking Lot Sale on Saturday, May 7, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the church’s main parking lot. Members and friends of the church will sell their items individually and a portion of their proceeds will go to the programs and ministries of the church.

This sale has something for everyone. Sellers include members of the community who are collectors, crafters, jewelry makers, artists and antique dealers. Vendors or individuals are encouraged to reserve a space now. There are 30 spaces available. The church only asks for a donation in order to participate and there is no registration fee. For more information, please contact the church office at 928-282-1780.

Sedona United Methodist Church is located at 110 Indian Cliffs Road, off State Route 179 at the Back O’ Beyond traffic circle in Sedona. For more information, please contact the church office at 282-1780 or visit the website www.sedonaumc.org.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News