Coming up at Sedona UMC
Holy Week and Easter Celebration
Good Friday—Service of Remembrance is April 15, 7 p.m.
Easter Resurrection Sunday is April 17, with 6:30 a.m. Sunrise (on the patio) and 9:30 a.m. Traditional with Communion.
Huge Community Sale
Sedona United Methodist Church invites you to their annual Community Parking Lot Sale on Saturday, May 7, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the church’s main parking lot. Members and friends of the church will sell their items individually and a portion of their proceeds will go to the programs and ministries of the church.
This sale has something for everyone. Sellers include members of the community who are collectors, crafters, jewelry makers, artists and antique dealers. Vendors or individuals are encouraged to reserve a space now. There are 30 spaces available. The church only asks for a donation in order to participate and there is no registration fee. For more information, please contact the church office at 928-282-1780.
Sedona United Methodist Church is located at 110 Indian Cliffs Road, off State Route 179 at the Back O’ Beyond traffic circle in Sedona. For more information, please contact the church office at 282-1780 or visit the website www.sedonaumc.org.
