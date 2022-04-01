Dark-Sky Star Party in the Village
The Big Park/VOC Dark-Sky Committee announced that they will be hosting a Dark-Sky star party at the Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock on Sunday, May 22, at 8 p.m. It will be held in the parking area in front of the Tequa Ballroom.
The event provides a unique opportunity to enjoy a night sky viewing experience through telescopes, curated by experienced astronomers. There will be educational materials on what Dark-Sky values are about, and how to ensure your residence lighting is compliant with Dark-Sky standards. It is free to the public and appropriate for all ages – a great outing to share with children and grandchildren.
For more information, send an email to the attention of Curt Schneider, committee chairman: info@bigparkcouncil.org.
