Getting (mentally) ready to retire
Even those who have saved millions must prepare for a lifestyle adjustment
A successful retirement is not merely measured in financial terms. Even those who retire with small fortunes can face boredom or depression and the fear of drawing down their savings too fast. How can new retirees try to calm these worries?
Two factors may help: a gradual retirement transition and some guidance from a financial professional.
An abrupt break from the workplace may be unsettling. As a hypothetical example, imagine a well-paid finance manager at an auto dealership whose personal identity is closely tied to his job. His best friends are all at the dealership. He retires, and suddenly his friends and sense of purpose are absent. He finds that he has no compelling reason to leave the house, nothing to look forward to when he gets up in the morning. Guess what? He hates being retired.
On the other hand, if he prepares for retirement years in advance of his farewell party by exploring an encore career, engaging in varieties of self-employment, or volunteering, he can retire with something promising ahead of him. If he broadens the scope of his social life, so that he can see friends and family regularly and interact with both older and younger people in different settings, his retirement may also become more enjoyable.
The interests and needs of a retiree can change with age or as he or she disengages from the working world. Retired households may need to adjust their lifestyles in response to this evolution.
Practically all retirees have some financial anxiety. It relates to the fact of no longer earning a conventional paycheck. You see it in couples who have $60,000 saved for retirement; you see it in couples who have $6 million saved for retirement. Their retirement strategies are about to be tested, in real time. All that careful preparation is ready to come to fruition, but there are always unknowns.
Some retirees are afraid to spend. They fear spending too much too soon. With help from a financial professional, they can create a strategy.
Retirement challenges people in two ways. The obvious challenge is financial; the less obvious challenge is mental. Both tests may be met with sufficient foresight and dedication.
Dawna Westberg-Welch may be reached at 928-325-0271 or dwelch@stratoswp.com.
- Prescott bank robbery pursuit ends in Camp Verde crash
- Mortar round found in house brings in FBI, bomb squad
- Home invasion or prank? Still frightening
- Obituary: Thomas Matthew Kirkham
- ATV vehicles causing destruction in Sedona
- No limits put on Sedona OHV traffic
- Plans to rehab apartments could create 70 low-income units
- New regional airport idea just in beginning process
- Letter: Annexation or conflict of interest
- Marriott, Tractor Supply moving forward after council approval
- ‘Emergency’ camping closures to begin in Sedona
- Camp Verde man charged with DUI after Cottonwood rollover
- Prescott bank robbery pursuit ends in Camp Verde crash
- Police operation targets squatters; leads to meth arrests
- Rimrock woman found guilty of manslaughter in child’s death
- 3 charged after attempt to pay jail bond with stolen credit cards
- Sedona Police Department makes arrest involving child abuse
- Marriott, Tractor Supply moving forward after council approval
- Mortar round found in house brings in FBI, bomb squad
- Property owners take on naughty campers
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: