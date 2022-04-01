Highlights of March 10 Big Park Regional Coordinating Council

President’s Report: Camille Cox announced an exciting concept taking shape for art in the Village roundabouts. A small steering group has been working on a proposed organizational structure that could successfully facilitate community input and provide project management, donor confidence, financial accountability and aesthetic guidance. This group will present their concept to the Council for review at the April meeting.

She also noted that Yavapai County is exploring an expanded presence in the Greater Sedona area, perhaps with a service office in the Village. BPRCC will conduct a survey to ask residents what kinds of County services would be helpful to have available locally.

Audit Report: Duane Thompson, VP and Chair of the 2022 Audit Committee thanked his fellow committee members Carolyn Fisher and Ty deJong. The committee reviewed 2021 financial records and reported that with appreciation of Patty Reski’s efforts, all information is accurate and complete.

P&Z: Mary Morris reported that a positive collaborative effort has begun with the USFS and the community of Pine Valley to reroute a short section of the recently realigned Rabbit Ears trail which is impactful to the community. Mark Carlson, chair of the Pine Valley POA’s Forest Service committee, stated that they are planning on actionable next steps stemming from these discussions by the middle of May.

APS Powerline Subcommittee: Duane Thompson complimented Amy Tinderholt on her overview of the proposal, and is encouraged by her offer to continue the conversation informally with BPRCC. He noted that his subcommittee is also working with KSB, who are actively pursuing the Community Microgrid concept.

Emergency Preparedness (EPPiC): Co-Chair Gwen Hanna reported that the committee has begun meeting with frontline agencies and two guests from the Sheriff’s Office attended the last committee meeting. (Heidi Howard, Public Relations and Lt. Johnson, Eastern Area Commander). Final meeting minutes will be available to the community. She noted that the Sheriff’s office has organizational responsibility for evacuations and a cohesive strategy is in place. Evacuation strategies are methodical and based on the actual situation at any given point in time and location. Not all residents will be evacuated simultaneously.

Gwen emphasized that we should go to the source (YCSOAZ.gov) for emergency information, noting that social media posts may not be accurate. The Sheriff's office also has its own Facebook page.

Strategic Planning/Leadership Development Task Force: Don Groves presented on behalf of the task force assigned to develop a Purpose & Scope for Council approval of an ad hoc Committee. The Council approved and a committee was formed.

Dark-Sky: Curt Schneider encouraged people to complete the Yavapai County Dark-Sky survey hosted on the county’s website. Two community events are planned for May: a table at the May 14 community BBQ at VOCA Park, with examples and information about Dark-Sky lighting; and a star party on May 25.

VVTPO: Steve Fiedler reported on the last VVTPO meeting and encouraged everyone to message him (info@bigparkcouncil.org) when needed road repairs in the Village are noticed. In answer to a comment on the SR-179 sidewalk lights being on all night, it was acknowledged that the timers are not working properly. Replacement LED lights for the sidewalk are Dark-Sky compliant.

Next Regular Meeting: Thursday, April 14, 9 a.m., Zoom - Guest speaker Terri Alexon, Investor protection, Arizona Division of Securities.