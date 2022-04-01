Library says farewell to Cheryl Yeatts

Cheryl Yeatts has been the friendly face of Sedona Public Library in the Village for nearly 12 years. It is with heavy hearts that we bid farewell to Cheryl and Gary who are relocating to Peoria, Arizona.

Please stop by the Village Library on March 31, 2 – 5 p.m., for refreshments and to visit with Cheryl. We proudly share a sampling of the wishes and accolades we’ve received.

Let’s begin with a note from former Library Director Ginny Volkman, who hired Cheryl in 2010. “The Village Library is a dynamic, responsive, and welcoming community hub for all thanks to Cheryl's enthusiastic, farsighted, and graceful leadership.”

Let’s continue with thoughts from donors, volunteers, and patrons. “Cheryl organized the huge toiletry drive collection for the Hopi tribe . . . brought interesting guest speakers and authors to this community . . . Only with her absence will we know how much she has done.” Laurel Mueller

“She always knows the names of the patrons and their reading preferences. We all appreciate her commitment and cheerful attitude.” Diane Schwilling

“In my quest for new information through reading, I will always remember Cheryl and the wonderful doors of knowledge she opened for me.” Paul Cooley

“I saw Cheryl's unfailing enthusiasm, vision, and friendliness bring new services and new patrons to the Village Library presence.” Dennis Young

“We’ve always shared a passion for early childhood literacy. That shared passion just grew when she became the librarian for SPL in the Village.” Carolyn Fisher

“There were times when I needed assistance with something as I am not computer savvy, and she was so patient in giving me guidance.” Tom and Mary Chase

“She has been a tremendous help to me as I supply my 98-year-old neighbor in Lake Montezuma with weekly movies . . . even from other libraries . . . Cheryl always provided them.” Hans Christian

“Even if busy, she stops whatever she is doing to help and assist a patron or volunteer. She has incredible patience and is courteous to all.” Carol Stetser

“She has been dedicated to helping patrons enrich their lives . . . has endured the stress of four different locations in the Village . . . she rose to the occasion to make each helpful to the patrons.” Bruce and Donna Vegter

Judy Poe, Library Director, notes that finding someone to replace Cheryl will be no easy task. “We’ll need someone with lots of enthusiasm and a knack for building resilient community relationships.”

Finally, Marie Olivarez, Library Assistant, speaks for everyone at the Library when she says: “Congratulations on your retirement! Enjoy every minute because you deserve it! Thank you for being an amazing coworker and even better friend! We’ll miss you!”

See you on March 31, 25 W. Saddlehorn Drive, and please support Sedona Public Library in the Village for Library Giving Day! Beginning April 6 your gifts will be matched up to $20,000! We’ll celebrate on April 27 – watch for details! Sedonalibrary.org/donate.