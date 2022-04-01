Village businesses support Sedona Red Rock Trail Fund with $102,000 donation

Several Village businesses participate in the “Trail Keepers Program,” to support Sedona Red Rock Trail Fund through a consortium of 52 Sedona area businesses and the Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau.



March 10, the Sedona Trail Keepers presented a check to the Sedona Red Rock Trail Fund for $102,000. These funds will be used by the US Forest Service to sustain and enhance the Red Rock Trail System.

The Sedona Trail Keepers is a program championed by the Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau (SCC&TB) in conjunction with the City of Sedona and 52 amazing local businesses that have each pledged $1,000/year for 5 years. The SCC&TB matched the donations of the Trail Keepers businesses with funds provided through the bed tax collected by the City of Sedona.

Sedona Trail Keepers is a program initiated in 2016 and raised $370,000 in five years ending in 2021. The new Sedona Trail Keepers 2.0 program began this year with a goal of attracting 50 local businesses. In the end, 52 businesses signed the pledge! The donation ceremony took place on March 10 at the Uptown Visitors Information Center located in Uptown Sedona.

The Red Rock Ranger District uses the funds to maintain hundreds of miles of trails in and around Sedona and the Village of Oak Creek.

Because our trails are the gateway to the Red Rock Country, offering us access to our unique environment. The multiple partnerships behind Sedona’s trail maintenance achievements demonstrate what we can do when we work together.

Recently, funds have enabled work in the Big Park System. Problems caused by lack of moisture required work to focus on armoring and rock projects in the area. In addition, the new sections of Little Rock and Rabbit Ears Trails were built between Courthouse Butte and the stone spire known as Rabbit Ears. Also, several new signs were installed.

Because of the philanthropy work of Sedona Red Rock Trail Fund, and programs such as Sedona Trail keepers, necessary routine trail maintenance continues on much of the Red Rock Trail System.

“The contributions of the Trail Keepers have been critical to our ability to fund massive annual efforts to maintain trails and build retaining walls, rock stairs and drainage structures,” said Sedona Red Rock Trail Fund President, Kevin Adams, resident of VOC.

“This unique partnership with the Sedona Red Rock Trail Fund and contributors like the Sedona Chamber is a model for other communities supported by outdoor recreation and tourism,” said Red Rock District Ranger, Amy Tinderholt. “This effort ensures that residents and visitors will have an amazing trail system to explore.”

To see which VOC area businesses are Trail Keepers so that you can support them, go to https://redrocktrailfund.org/page-18203