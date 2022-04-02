Suspect yanked from rafters in Clarkdale home

CLARKDALE – Police said officers had to use a thermo-heat sensor gun to locate a suspected felon hiding in the rafters of a Mountain Gate duplex on Friday, April 1.

Police had to cut through the ceiling of a duplex in an effort to expose the suspect, 21-year-old Allen Bermudez-Felix, according to Jerome Police Chief Allen Muma. Even then, the suspect refused commands, Muma said. So officers were able to get a hand on the suspect and yank him out.

The incident began when a Jerome Police officer conducted a traffic stop in the #1 Food parking lot in Clarkdale at just after 4 p.m., according to Clarkdale Chief Randy Taylor

The driver, Bermudez-Felix, wanted on a warrant out of Verde Valley Justice Court on aggravated assault charges, ran on foot from the traffic stop, Taylor said. Police officers from Jerome and Clarkdale gave pursuit. Officers observed the suspect go under a backyard fence at an address in the Mountain Gate subdivision, he added.

“The traffic violation was speeding 67 mph in a 35 mph zone,” Muma said.

Supposedly the suspect was living at an address in Cottonwood and was working in Jerome, he said.

Officers from Yavapai-Apache Nation, Arizona Game and Fish, Yavapai College, Jerome and Clarkdale quickly set up a perimeter on a duplex at the Mountain Gate subdivision where the suspect was believed to be hiding.

A complete search of the residence was conducted, and the suspect was not found at that time, Muma said.

Just prior to 10:30 p.m., a resident from a home close by called and told police that they believed somebody had entered their home after receiving a notice from their RING doorbell.

After conducting an additional search with a FLIR heat-sensor unit, a slight heat reading was noted in an obstructed area in the corner of the attic.

The police officer then observed what appeared to be a piece of Bermudez-Felix’s clothing, Muma said.

“After repeated commands to come out failed to result in any action, officers then cut through the ceiling and an outside section of the soffit in an effort to expose the suspect,” police said.

