Obituary: Barbara Jo Steyaert

Barbara Jo Steyaert

1943 - 2022



Our beloved Barbara Jo Steyaert (Barbie) entered into the loving arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ surrounded by her loving family on March 26, 2022.



She was born in Flagstaff, Arizona on August 10, 1943 to Bennie and Kaidie Bonner. She spent her childhood years in Flagstaff with her sisters, Patsy, Billie and Bonnie.



In 1960, she moved with her family to Camp Verde and graduated from Camp Verde High School.





Barbie married Edward (Bud) Steyaert in 1961 and raised two children, Tracy and Kaidie.



For 61 years, she was married to her loving husband Bud and lived in the same home for their entire marriage. She was very talented and won awards for her amazing art work.



Her other hobbies included working in her gardens and flower beds, making preserves from her fruit trees and vegetables, fixing broken things that most people would just throw away and making wedding cakes for many wedded couples in Camp Verde. She was a Patriot who loved her country and her devout Christian faith led many to salvation.



She loved birds and animals and enjoyed spending evenings with her husband birdwatching in their beautiful yard.





Barbie was best known for having a servant’s heart. She always put others first and went out of her way to care for others to include providing personal daily care for many family and friends struggling with life-threatening conditions. Her utmost achievement and where she had the greatest pride was being a devoted and caring wife, mother and grandmother.









Barbie is survived by her husband Bud Steyaert; her son Tracy (Dannie) Steyaert, daughter Kaidie (Warren) Bert; sister Bonnie (Jim) Crick. Also surviving Barbie is her precious grandchildren, Shelby Bert, Mariah, Alden, and Beckett Steyaert.





A celebration of Barbie’s life will be held in the near future. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Barbie’s name to the Humane Society, Saint Jude or Wounded Warrior.



Please share condolences at buelerfuneralhome.com .



Information provided by survivors.