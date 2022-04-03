Obituary: Deborah F. Webb

Deborah F. Webb

1954 - 2022

Deborah Fern Webb, 67, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022.

She was born in Watsonville, California in 1954 and raised in Santa Cruz, California. She loved to knit, crochet, puzzle, and spend time with her family.



Deborah is survived by her children, Carrie and Justin; her grandchildren, Jackson, Grant, and Connor. She is also survived by her siblings Kenny, Cheryl, Vonnie, and her mother Naomi. She is preceded in death by her father William and her husband Eric.

