OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, April 04
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Deborah F. Webb

Originally Published: April 3, 2022 midnight

Deborah F. Webb

1954 - 2022

Deborah Fern Webb, 67, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022.

She was born in Watsonville, California in 1954 and raised in Santa Cruz, California. She loved to knit, crochet, puzzle, and spend time with her family.

Deborah is survived by her children, Carrie and Justin; her grandchildren, Jackson, Grant, and Connor. She is also survived by her siblings Kenny, Cheryl, Vonnie, and her mother Naomi. She is preceded in death by her father William and her husband Eric.

Condolences may be conveyed at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by the funeral home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News