Obituary: Deborah F. Webb
Deborah F. Webb
1954 - 2022
Deborah Fern Webb, 67, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022.
She was born in Watsonville, California in 1954 and raised in Santa Cruz, California. She loved to knit, crochet, puzzle, and spend time with her family.
Deborah is survived by her children, Carrie and Justin; her grandchildren, Jackson, Grant, and Connor. She is also survived by her siblings Kenny, Cheryl, Vonnie, and her mother Naomi. She is preceded in death by her father William and her husband Eric.
Condolences may be conveyed at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by the funeral home.
- Prescott bank robbery pursuit ends in Camp Verde crash
- Mortar round found in house brings in FBI, bomb squad
- Suspect yanked from rafters in Clarkdale home
- Home invasion or prank? Still frightening
- Obituary: Thomas Matthew Kirkham
- ATV vehicles causing destruction in Sedona
- No limits put on Sedona OHV traffic
- Plans to rehab apartments could create 70 low-income units
- New regional airport idea just in beginning process
- Letter: Annexation or conflict of interest
- ‘Emergency’ camping closures to begin in Sedona
- Camp Verde man charged with DUI after Cottonwood rollover
- Prescott bank robbery pursuit ends in Camp Verde crash
- Police operation targets squatters; leads to meth arrests
- Rimrock woman found guilty of manslaughter in child’s death
- 3 charged after attempt to pay jail bond with stolen credit cards
- Sedona Police Department makes arrest involving child abuse
- Marriott, Tractor Supply moving forward after council approval
- Mortar round found in house brings in FBI, bomb squad
- New airport could solve Cottonwood’s noise problems
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: