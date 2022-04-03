Obituary: Richard L. Reay

Richard L. Reay

1944 - 2022

Surrounded by family, Richard L. Reay passed away in Farmington, New Mexico, March 19, 2022. Richard was born in Phoenix, Arizona, October 12, 1944 to Milton and Christine Reay.





He is survived by his wife, Nelda Reay; his brother, Joe Reay; and his children, Phillip Reay (Carrie), Christi Reay, Sheri Reay (Alison Roope), Debbie Hill, Becky Hill (Toby), Karen Stewart, Susan Oliva del Rio (Christian), Crystal Mejias,; 17 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.





Richard spent most of his childhood in Safford, Arizona. He helped his father with many family businesses over the years, including the Safford Food Center, the Reay’s Sanitary Market in Clifton, and Ricardo’s Restaurant. He was also a volunteer fireman for both the Safford and Clifton Fire Departments.

Richard and Nelda spent many years living in Cottonwood, Arizona. In Cottonwood, he worked for the Allred Bros, the LDS Church, Bashas’, then moved to Scottsdale when he got a job for the Vanguard Group. Richard and Nelda later retired in Farmington, New Mexico.



A memorial service will be held April 9 at 11:00 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints: 1377 East Hombre Drive in Cottonwood, Arizona.



Information provided by the family.