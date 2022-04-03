OFFERS
Mon, April 04
Obituary: Suzan Lynn Perkins

Suzan Lynn Perkins

Suzan Lynn Perkins

Originally Published: April 3, 2022 12:15 a.m.

Suzan Lynn Perkins

1953 - 2022

Suzan Lynn Perkins was born September 30, 1952, and passed away unexpectedly on March 25, 2022. She leaves behind her brothers Tim (Joanne) and Kevin, her loving caregiver Linda Garlinghouse, as well as countless friends in the community.

For much of her life Suzan was an avid crocheter and shared her talent with many. She also enjoyed participating in Sunday school activities at Willow Hills Baptist Church and attending Ability’s day program in Prescott, Arizona. She preferred good, clean TV programs, especially Andy Griffith and old Westerns.

Suzan hoped to one day experience world peace. Suzan truly touched the lives of so many in Cottonwood and Prescott during her life and she will be dearly missed.

Suzan was preceded in death by her parents Paul Perkins and Violet LaVaune Quinn, as well as her baby brother Jerry Perkins. Suzan looked forward to being reunited with her parents.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to Westcott Funeral Home and Suzan will be laid to rest with her mother at the Cottonwood Cemetery.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by the family.

