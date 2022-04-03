Obituary: Suzan Lynn Perkins
Suzan Lynn Perkins
1953 - 2022
Suzan Lynn Perkins was born September 30, 1952, and passed away unexpectedly on March 25, 2022. She leaves behind her brothers Tim (Joanne) and Kevin, her loving caregiver Linda Garlinghouse, as well as countless friends in the community.
For much of her life Suzan was an avid crocheter and shared her talent with many. She also enjoyed participating in Sunday school activities at Willow Hills Baptist Church and attending Ability’s day program in Prescott, Arizona. She preferred good, clean TV programs, especially Andy Griffith and old Westerns.
Suzan hoped to one day experience world peace. Suzan truly touched the lives of so many in Cottonwood and Prescott during her life and she will be dearly missed.
Suzan was preceded in death by her parents Paul Perkins and Violet LaVaune Quinn, as well as her baby brother Jerry Perkins. Suzan looked forward to being reunited with her parents.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Westcott Funeral Home and Suzan will be laid to rest with her mother at the Cottonwood Cemetery.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com
Information provided by the family.
- Prescott bank robbery pursuit ends in Camp Verde crash
- Mortar round found in house brings in FBI, bomb squad
- Suspect yanked from rafters in Clarkdale home
- Home invasion or prank? Still frightening
- Obituary: Thomas Matthew Kirkham
- ATV vehicles causing destruction in Sedona
- No limits put on Sedona OHV traffic
- Plans to rehab apartments could create 70 low-income units
- New regional airport idea just in beginning process
- Letter: Annexation or conflict of interest
- ‘Emergency’ camping closures to begin in Sedona
- Camp Verde man charged with DUI after Cottonwood rollover
- Prescott bank robbery pursuit ends in Camp Verde crash
- Police operation targets squatters; leads to meth arrests
- Rimrock woman found guilty of manslaughter in child’s death
- 3 charged after attempt to pay jail bond with stolen credit cards
- Sedona Police Department makes arrest involving child abuse
- Marriott, Tractor Supply moving forward after council approval
- Mortar round found in house brings in FBI, bomb squad
- New airport could solve Cottonwood’s noise problems
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: