Celebrate Sedona features Secret Handshake at Sedona Arts Center April 6

Celebrate the arts and our community at Sedona Arts Center on Wednesday, April 6, from 4 to 6 p.m. for music, food, wine, beer and fun.

Wednesday’s free Celebrate Sedona event will headline the band Secret Handshake, who will be serving up a folkadelic acoustic delight of Americana ballads and folk-rock classics. Simon’s Angel Tacos will be serving up food on site, and beer and wine will also be available for purchase.

Held in the center parking lot between Sedona Arts Center’s Uptown gallery and the historic Art Barn, Celebrate Sedona is specifically targeted toward strengthening ties within the greater Sedona area to support the local community.

Artists Khrystyna Kozyuk, Marrin Robinson, Smokey Cruz and Leanne Lee will be demonstrating and the Ceramics Department will be open as well.

Sponsors include the City of Sedona and the Rotary Club of Sedona, which will have volunteers on site.

In addition, they will also be celebrating the people of Ukraine and taking donations to support humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people.

Marketing Director Kelli Klymenko and one of the gallery artists both have family in Ukraine, and the Arts Center felt this was a way they could pay tribute and stand with them as they support their families.

Sedona Arts Center is one of Northern Arizona’s most well-established cultural organizations and serves as the creative heart of Sedona—connecting, enriching, educating, and leading through the inspiring power of the arts and creative discovery.

Founded in 1958, the nonprofit 501(c)3 organization is based in Uptown and offers year-round classes, exhibitions, festivals, and cultural events that enhance the creative life of the Verde Valley.

The Center’s Gallery promotes the original works of over 100 local artists and regularly offers special assistance for collectors and art buyers, offers private studio visits, and fosters hundreds of arts education opportunities each year.

Information provided by SAC.