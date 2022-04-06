EF presents Celebration of Easter passion play

EF Productions presents the 23rd annual Celebration of Easter. This spectacular Easter production is a festive musical drama that takes the audience back in time to Jerusalem to Jesus’ final days here on earth.

The Triumphal entry, The Last Supper, Judas’ betrayal in the garden, and many more scenes are portrayed including the crucifixion and resurrection of Christ, with a glorious ascension as the grand finale.

Celebration of Easter has a cast and crew of over 75 people, a live orchestra and choir, exciting music, beautiful costumes, pageantry, Jerusalem sets, The “Living” Lord’s Supper, live animals, spectacular lighting, and special effects. This is a passion play, and audiences of all ages will enjoy Northern Arizona’s largest and most spectacular live theatrical Easter production.

Celebration of Easter runs Friday, April 15, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 16, at 2 p.m. Ticket prices range from $6-$15 and can be purchased through the box office, over the phone (888)-71-TICKETS, or on the web at www.efproductions.org. Cash, check, and major credit cards are accepted. There are no additional fees or taxes on top of the ticket price. Get your tickets now at these special “early show” discount prices, because ticket prices will increase $2 per ticket when you purchase them the day of show at the door.

The doors will open one hour before each performance. Any remaining tickets will be sold at the door at each show. Everyone is asked to bring a nonperishable canned food donation to give at the door to benefit local charities.

For more information call the box office at EF Productions 928-634-3034, ext. 102, Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. EF Productions is located at 1580 E. Fir St. in Cottonwood (1 block west of Mingus Union High School). Be sure to visit on the web at www.efproductions.org for lots more information about the show, seating diagram, and to watch the trailer and don’t forget to connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.