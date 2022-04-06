History of the Soldier returns to Fort Verde

A look inside the day-to-day existence of U.S. military personnel through the decades, History of the Soldier takes over Fort Verde State Historic Park April 9-10.

The two-day event of living-history ambassadors, uniforms, equipment and weaponry as history comes to life on the parade grounds. There will be representatives of soldiers from the American Revolution to the current day.

“We will have even more living-history historians that will be joining us this year,” said Park Manager Sheila Stubler.

That includes Larry Stewart of Stewarts Military Antiques in Clarkdale. Stewart said he will be bringing infantry and cavalry items typical of the 1870s and 1880s and will be in period reproduction uniform as well.

There are typically re-enactors from the revolution, War of 1812, the Civil War, the plains wars, Spanish-American war, World War I, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam and modern wars in the Middle East.

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, Fort Verde is bringing back the Dutch-oven cooking demonstrations, Stubler said.

Entry is $7 for adults (age 14 and up); $4 for youth age 7-13; and free for children age 6 and under. History of the Soldier is 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 9, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sunday, April 10.

Fort Verde State Historic Park is at 125 E. Hollamon St. in the middle of Camp Verde.

For more info call 928-567-3275

AZStateParks.com/fort-verde

History Of The Soldier

Schedule of Events

Saturday, April 9

9 a.m. - Flag Raising Ceremony/National Anthem, Al Raitano

Welcome/Opening Remarks

9:30 a.m. - Drill call - as available

10 a.m. – Geronimo

11 a.m. - The Navajo Code explained: John Yazzie (COQ)





Noon – Dutch-Oven Demonstration – Lunch available for $6 donation (Cook Shack)



1 p.m. – Battle of Big Dry Wash, Dr. Sam Palmer (Admin building)

1:30 p.m. - Drill call

2 p.m. – Medals of Honor presentation (COQ)

2:30 p.m. - Military Timeline Fashion Show (COQ)

3:30 p.m. – Living history presentation (COQ)

4:45 p.m. - Drill call/Colors and Retreat

Sunday, April 10

8:30 a.m. - Dutch-Oven Demonstration – Volunteer Breakfast (Cook Shack)

9 a.m. - Flag Raising Ceremony/National Anthem, Al Raitano (COQ)

10 a.m. - 1880’s Period Church Service (COQ)

11 a.m. - The Navajo Code Explained, John Yazzie (COQ)

Noon - Dutch-Oven Demonstration - Volunteer Lunch (Cook Shack)

1 p.m. - Battle of Big Dry Wash, Dr. Sam Palmer (Admin building)

2 p.m. - Colors and Retreat

COQ = Commanding Officers Quarters