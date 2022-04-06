Hit Squad 17 targets Sound Bites Grill this weekend

Friday, April 8, from 7 to 10 p.m., Sound Bites Grill presents Hit Squad 15, featuring Lucy Hill, on vocals.

This band is serious about making music that gets people out of their chairs, up and dancing.

Rock solid, this band hits the high notes and brings new energy into songs classic rock lovers dig so much.

Led by lead singer Lucy Hill, the band rocks through dance, funk, rock, pop and R&B tunes, laying down the beat one needs to get down.

Joined by Joe Serrato on guitar, Dru on the bass, and Scott Henderson on drums, the band melds into a high-energy musical entertainment machine.

Saturday, April 9, from 7 to 9 p.m. Sound Bites has the honor of featuring the legendary Flamenco artist Esteban. Who doesn’t know Esteban and his beautiful guitar-renditions of classics from many cultures and genres?

Beautiful lighting, a professional sound system and a New York City supper-club-ambiance, turn the Celebrity Showcase Room of the restaurant into the perfect venue to see this legend, up close and personal.

Other Sedona musical luminaries will be featured during the week: Patrick Ki on Wineaux Wednesday, April 6 from 5 to 8 p.m.; Patrick Ki & Adriel Zang on Thursday, April 7, from 6 to 9 p.m.; and Patrick Ki again on Sunday, April 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Shops at Pinon Point adjacent to the Hyatt in Sedona. For more information please visit SoundBitesGrill.com or call 928-282-2714. Tickets can be purchased via Website.