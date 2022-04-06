‘The Last Bus’ screened at OTCA for Movies on Main April 11

The Sedona International Film Festival partners with Old Town Center for the Arts (OTCA) to bring movies to Cottonwood.

“Monday Movies on Main” will feature the Cottonwood premiere of “The Last Bus” on Monday, April 11, at 7 p.m. at Old Town Center for the Arts.

“The Last Bus” — starring Timothy Spall — premiered at the recent Sedona International Film Festival where it was one of the highest rated audience choice films in the narrative lineup. Audience members and critics have been raving about the film.

Life is a journey and “The Last Bus” takes our old soldier, 90-year-old Tom Harper (Timothy Spall) on an epic trip from his home of 50 years — a remote village in the most northerly point of Scotland — back to the place he was born, close to England’s most southerly point.

Battling against time, age and fate, desperate to keep a promise to his beloved wife Mary (Phyllis Logan), our intrepid hero Tom embarks on an odyssey, revisiting his past, connecting with the modern world and a diverse, multi-cultural Britain he has never experienced.

“The Last Bus” is a road movie; a film about love, loss and the human spirit. A film that reminds us we are not alone — and that we’re all on this ride together.

“An unforgettable performance from Timothy Spall.” — Jason Solomons, BBC Radio London

“The Last Bus” will show at the Old Town Center for the Arts on Monday, April 11 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 general admission and $9 for Film Festival members and $10 for students. Movie concessions will be available, including beer, wine, soft drinks, water, popcorn and a selection of movie candy.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in advance online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Because of limited seating, SIFF and OTCA recommend purchasing advanced tickets. Please call 928-282-1177 day of show to check ticket availability for door sales. The Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. Fifth St. (just off Main) in Cottonwood.

Information provided by SIFF.