Nightlife & Music

10-12 Lounge

910 Main St., Clarkdale

928-639-0800

1012Lounge.com

Thurs 4/7 5pm Livas & Morgan

Sat 4/9 2pm 6L6 Band

Sun 4/10 2pm Combo Deluxe

Tues 4/12 5pm Austin & Sage

Thurs 4/14 5pm I Luv 2 Rock

Sat. 4/16 2pm Lazarus

Decanter Tasting Room

The Collective Sedona

7000 AZ-179 A-100, Sedona

(928) 284-4040

Fri 4/7- Michael on Guitar 6-8pm

Sat. 4/8- Solomon on Guitar 7-9pm

Sun 4/9- JC on Guitar 7-9pm

Thurs. 4/14- Michael on Guitar 6-8pm

Fri. 4/15- Rob MacMullan on Piano 7-9pm

Sat. 4/16- Andrew Daniel Cates on Guitar 3-5pm & JC 7-9pm

Hilton Sedona at Bell Rock

90 Ridge Trail Dr, Sedona

(928) 284-4040

Wed 4/6 Christy Fisher

Sun 4/10 Michael Kollwitz

Mon 4/11 Tommy Anderson

Tues 4/12 Paul Valentine

Wed 4/13 Chris Counelis

Thurs 4/14 Lyndsay Cross

Fri 4/15 Jacqui Foreman

Mooney’s Irish Pub

671 AZ-179, Sedona

(928) 282-2331 mooneysirishpubsedona.com

7 Karaoke by AllStar (8:30pm-12:30am)

8 DJ ill Ego (8:30pm-12:30am)

9 Hit Squad 17 (8:30pm-12:30am)

10 1969 The Bill Barnes Band (8pm-12am)

14 Karaoke by AllStar (8:30pm-12:30am)

Oak Creek Brewing Co.

2050 Yavapai Drive, Sedona

928-204-1300

www.OakCreekBrew.com

Fri. 4/8 Salt Miners (6-9pm)

Sat. 4/9 Salamander Collective (2-5pm)

Sat. 4/9 Sister & The Sun (6-9pm)

Sun. 4/10 Jeff Baker (3-6pm)

Old Corral Bar

11375 E Cornville Rd, Cornville

(928) 649-9495

Sunday 4/10 ~ NAZBA Blues Jam 2pm - 5pm

Saturday 4/16 ~ The Izzies 7pm - 11pm

Vino Di Sedona

Wine & Beer Store/Bar/Kitchen

2575 W SR 89A

West Sedona

928 554-4682

www.VinoDiSedona.com

Wed. 4/6 Paint Along For Fun 11:30-2; D.L. Harrison, Rock & Blues 6-9

Thurs. 4/7 Open Mic hosted by Dan Rice 6-10

Fri. 4/8 The Swamp Poets, Blues 3-6; Life Is Beautiful, Rock 7-10

Sat. 4/9 Wine Tasting w/ Music by Paolo 3-5:30; The Salt Miners, Blues 7-10

Sun. 4/10 Dave Rice, Country 6-9

MUSICIANS

Christy Fisher

Wed. 4/9- Hilton Resort- Sedona 7-9

Thurs. 4/7- Cottonwood Village ( residents only) 3-4

Fri. 4/8- JTs Bistro- Camp Verde 5-8

Lyndsay Cross

Wednesday, 4/6, Steakhouse 89, Sedona, 5-8pm

Wednesday, 4/13, Steakhouse 89, Sedona, 5-8pm

Thursday, 4/14, Hilton Sedona at Bell Rock, 7-9pm

Friday, 4/15, Arabella Hotel, Sedona, 5-7pm

Saturday, 4/16, Robbie’s Restaurant, Rimrock, 6-8pm

Tommy Rocks

April 8, 2022 6:00 PM - Private Event, The Hilton Resort, Mesa AZ

April 9, 2022 6:00 PM - Private Event, The Hilton Resort, Mesa AZ

April 11, 2022 7:00 PM - Tommy Rocks the Sedona Hilton Resort

April 12 3:00 PM - Tommy Rocks the Page Springs Cellars Cornville

April 15, 2022 6:00 PM - Tommy Rocks concert: The Verde Valley Property Owners

Kaleidoscope Redrocks

Gracie & Tivona Moskoff

Fri. 4/15, 3:30-5:30pm, Happy Hour

Vino Di Sedona, 2575 AZ-89A, W. Sedona

Sun. 4/24, 3-5pm

Beaver Creek Kiwanis Fundraiser,

Help Us End Human Trafficking

Rollins Park, Lake Montezuma

Toucan Eddy

Sat. 4/9 – Sidekicks Saloon in Prescott Valley, 6851 E. 1st St, 8 p.m. to midnight, Free

Sun. 5/29 - Toucan Eddy at The Belfry in Old Town Cottonwood, 791 N Main St, from 4pm to 7 p.m., Free

Renegade Band

American Legion Post No. 25

480 S. Calvary Way, Cottonwood

Sundays, 2-5 p.m., open to the public

LaToBo

Fri. 4/15, 6-9 pm., Tantrum Wines, 918 N. Main St., Cottonwood

Edward Cooper

Wed. 4/6 – Page Springs Cellars (3 to 6pm)

Fri. 4/8 – Winery 1912 (5 to 8pm)

Mon. 4/11 – Alcantara (12:30 to 4:30pm)

Thurs. 4/14 – Music in the Stacks (5:30 to 7:30pm)

Fri. 4/15 – Burning Tree Cellars (6-9pm)