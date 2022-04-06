Nightlife & Music

10-12 Lounge
910 Main St., Clarkdale
928-639-0800
1012Lounge.com
Thurs 4/7 5pm Livas & Morgan
Sat 4/9 2pm 6L6 Band
Sun 4/10 2pm Combo Deluxe
Tues 4/12 5pm Austin & Sage
Thurs 4/14 5pm I Luv 2 Rock
Sat. 4/16 2pm Lazarus
Decanter Tasting Room
The Collective Sedona
7000 AZ-179 A-100, Sedona
(928) 284-4040
Fri 4/7- Michael on Guitar 6-8pm
Sat. 4/8- Solomon on Guitar 7-9pm
Sun 4/9- JC on Guitar 7-9pm
Thurs. 4/14- Michael on Guitar 6-8pm
Fri. 4/15- Rob MacMullan on Piano 7-9pm
Sat. 4/16- Andrew Daniel Cates on Guitar 3-5pm & JC 7-9pm
Hilton Sedona at Bell Rock
90 Ridge Trail Dr, Sedona
(928) 284-4040
Wed 4/6 Christy Fisher
Sun 4/10 Michael Kollwitz
Mon 4/11 Tommy Anderson
Tues 4/12 Paul Valentine
Wed 4/13 Chris Counelis
Thurs 4/14 Lyndsay Cross
Fri 4/15 Jacqui Foreman
Mooney’s Irish Pub
671 AZ-179, Sedona
(928) 282-2331 mooneysirishpubsedona.com
7 Karaoke by AllStar (8:30pm-12:30am)
8 DJ ill Ego (8:30pm-12:30am)
9 Hit Squad 17 (8:30pm-12:30am)
10 1969 The Bill Barnes Band (8pm-12am)
14 Karaoke by AllStar (8:30pm-12:30am)
Oak Creek Brewing Co.
2050 Yavapai Drive, Sedona
928-204-1300
www.OakCreekBrew.com
Fri. 4/8 Salt Miners (6-9pm)
Sat. 4/9 Salamander Collective (2-5pm)
Sat. 4/9 Sister & The Sun (6-9pm)
Sun. 4/10 Jeff Baker (3-6pm)
Old Corral Bar
11375 E Cornville Rd, Cornville
(928) 649-9495
Sunday 4/10 ~ NAZBA Blues Jam 2pm - 5pm
Saturday 4/16 ~ The Izzies 7pm - 11pm
Vino Di Sedona
Wine & Beer Store/Bar/Kitchen
2575 W SR 89A
West Sedona
928 554-4682
www.VinoDiSedona.com
Wed. 4/6 Paint Along For Fun 11:30-2; D.L. Harrison, Rock & Blues 6-9
Thurs. 4/7 Open Mic hosted by Dan Rice 6-10
Fri. 4/8 The Swamp Poets, Blues 3-6; Life Is Beautiful, Rock 7-10
Sat. 4/9 Wine Tasting w/ Music by Paolo 3-5:30; The Salt Miners, Blues 7-10
Sun. 4/10 Dave Rice, Country 6-9
MUSICIANS
Christy Fisher
Wed. 4/9- Hilton Resort- Sedona 7-9
Thurs. 4/7- Cottonwood Village ( residents only) 3-4
Fri. 4/8- JTs Bistro- Camp Verde 5-8
Lyndsay Cross
Wednesday, 4/6, Steakhouse 89, Sedona, 5-8pm
Wednesday, 4/13, Steakhouse 89, Sedona, 5-8pm
Thursday, 4/14, Hilton Sedona at Bell Rock, 7-9pm
Friday, 4/15, Arabella Hotel, Sedona, 5-7pm
Saturday, 4/16, Robbie’s Restaurant, Rimrock, 6-8pm
Tommy Rocks
April 8, 2022 6:00 PM - Private Event, The Hilton Resort, Mesa AZ
April 9, 2022 6:00 PM - Private Event, The Hilton Resort, Mesa AZ
April 11, 2022 7:00 PM - Tommy Rocks the Sedona Hilton Resort
April 12 3:00 PM - Tommy Rocks the Page Springs Cellars Cornville
April 15, 2022 6:00 PM - Tommy Rocks concert: The Verde Valley Property Owners
Kaleidoscope Redrocks
Gracie & Tivona Moskoff
Fri. 4/15, 3:30-5:30pm, Happy Hour
Vino Di Sedona, 2575 AZ-89A, W. Sedona
Sun. 4/24, 3-5pm
Beaver Creek Kiwanis Fundraiser,
Help Us End Human Trafficking
Rollins Park, Lake Montezuma
Toucan Eddy
Sat. 4/9 – Sidekicks Saloon in Prescott Valley, 6851 E. 1st St, 8 p.m. to midnight, Free
Sun. 5/29 - Toucan Eddy at The Belfry in Old Town Cottonwood, 791 N Main St, from 4pm to 7 p.m., Free
Renegade Band
American Legion Post No. 25
480 S. Calvary Way, Cottonwood
Sundays, 2-5 p.m., open to the public
LaToBo
Fri. 4/15, 6-9 pm., Tantrum Wines, 918 N. Main St., Cottonwood
Edward Cooper
Wed. 4/6 – Page Springs Cellars (3 to 6pm)
Fri. 4/8 – Winery 1912 (5 to 8pm)
Mon. 4/11 – Alcantara (12:30 to 4:30pm)
Thurs. 4/14 – Music in the Stacks (5:30 to 7:30pm)
Fri. 4/15 – Burning Tree Cellars (6-9pm)