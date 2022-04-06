Obituary: Chester Dean Hawker

Chester Dean Hawker

Chester Dean “Chet” (aka Hawk or Hawkeye) Hawker died March 25, 2022 suddenly of natural causes at the home of his son and family in Hesperia, California.





Chet was born to George Guy and Marianne Reese Hawker on May 23, 1948 in Soda Springs, Idaho. Walking and talking at nine months old, Chet loved people, and he would go up to anyone, known or stranger with that big winning smile and outreached hands. That continued over his lifetime, endearing him to the hearts of many.

He treasured his friends and family above all else, and nurtured those ties by touching base or getting together often with them. He was always willing to lend a hand. Chet was a free spirit, with an infectious laugh.



Truly an entertainer, he always had a joke and was a talented storyteller and gifted artist. He loved music, women, dancing in the moonlight, a glass of wine, cooking up a delicious meal for one or the crowd, no matter. He was an avid reader of all sorts of books, and loved sharing a good one with others.



He valued education, and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science at Boise State University. He loved his country and served in the Navy from 1967-1971. He was a strong believer in equality. He was skilled with tools, and could fix or make all kinds of things. He lived a simple life and had a passion for history, the outdoors, geology, and protecting our environment. He was an active member of the Snake River Alliance while residing in Boise.

He spent a lot of his time exploring the land surrounding him, and worked on reclamation projects along the Colorado River and at Montezuma National Monument in Arizona. He worked seasonally the past 10 years at Tipanogos Cave National Monument in Utah on their maintenance team, and was gearing up to go back again this year. He made his home in Rimrock and Camp Verde, Arizona since 2011.





Chet is survived by his sons Jerry Tent Hawker (Travis Wolfley) of Nampa, Idaho, Chauncey William Hawker of Soda Springs, Idaho, and Dylan Leonardi (Jaki) of Hesperia, California; three grandsons Tyson, Taylor, and Austin Hawker, and one granddaughter Karlee Rose Leonardi; four great-grandchildren; mother Marianne R. Hawker; sisters Georgann Hawker Williams, Sherrie Hawker and adopted sister Mary Lou Morgan (Larry Allen), all of Idaho Falls Idaho; several cousins, and hundreds of friends.



Information provided by the family.