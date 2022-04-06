OTCA announces April 2022 Concert Season

It’s not often that Cottonwood has the privilege of hosting internationally known performers and a world premier concert, yet April brings just that.

Check out the notable group of solo performers below, who under the guidance of world-renowned Harp Guitarist William Eaton, will collaborate on the World Premier Concert of the Wisdom Tree Ensemble. Later in the month, World Class Japanese Taiko Drummers will take the stage in honor of World Peace. All this will happen in April at the Old Town Center for the Arts.

Wisdom Tree Ensemble

World Premier

Saturday, April 23, 7 p.m.

The Wisdom Tree Ensemble will make its world premiere appearance at Old Town Center for the Arts on Saturday, April 23, at 7 p.m. The concert will be dedicated to global and local environmental initiatives in honor of Earth Day, and locally to celebrate the Verde Valley Birding & Nature Festival.

The Wisdom Tree Ensemble includes harp guitarist William Eaton, violinists Allen Ames and Carrie Caruso, violist VerRona Grandil, cellist Melanie Yarger, double bassist Felix Sainz Jr., and flutist Claudia Tulip.

The seven musicians are soloists in their own right, have played with many, diverse musical groups throughout Arizona, and come together to express their collective and shared experience in human emotion and music inspired within nature. The concert will include written and improvisational pieces that draw from the depths of classical, folk, rock, jazz and world music.

Together the ensemble has accumulated over 280 years of playing experience with musical instruments made from trees from around the world, that log another 2,000+ additional years of growth and “aging” experience.

William Eaton, who has been building stringed instruments for over 50 years, said, “Our instruments bring us into close contact with the world’s forests. We now know that trees have communicated with each other for millions of years through vast underground mycorrhizal networks. Listening to nature and communicating through music further extends our search for meaning and a desire to share inspirations and insights.”

Where might you find a performance on one-of-a-kind exotic and traditional stringed instruments and silver and ethnic flutes? Music has the power to evoke feelings and emotions that take us to new heights. Come enjoy an evening with the Wisdom Tree Ensemble, bringing a new world chamber fusion sound to Old Town Center for the Arts on Saturday, April 23, at 7 p.m.

Ken Koshio and Kenzoo

Taiko Drumming Concert

Drumming for World Peace

Saturday, April 30, 7 p.m.

Ken Koshio is a world class Japanese Taiko drummer. Taiko is a Japanese style of percussion, which combines music, movement and spirit. Ken pushes the boundaries of Taiko through various collaborations, creating a totally authentic and unique style of music and Taiko performance art.

Koshio was born in Japan and has been traveling around the world as a musician and street singer. Currently based in Phoenix, he creates fusion music with Native American artists and has produced a Japanese folk tale musical story: ‘Sakura no Ne’ a collaborative project with the Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix. In addition to his role as a musician, he also acts as an ambassador of Japan, linking his cultural roots to the rest of the world. Since moving to the Southwest, Ken has been working with Native American artists to find common ground and collaboration with their dance, music, drumming and singing. He has toured Japan with several Native American artists to create new exchanges in this global age, acknowledging that music and art are one of the great tools to communicate between people and cultures.

Mark your calendars for these special events and stay tuned for more events at Old Town Center for the Arts coming this Spring.

Tickets are available online at www.showtix4u.com or in Cottonwood at Mysterium and In Sedona, you can find tickets at The Mary D. Fisher Theater. For ticket prices and more information about these and other upcoming events, visit www.oldtowncenter.org, or call Elena Bullard at 928-634-0940.