Rosemary Nelson named EVAA Artist of the Month

El Valle Artist Association Artist of the Month for March is Rosemary Nelson for her work “Cactus Crossroads,” an original oil painting.

Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area and coming from an artistic background

Rosemary was exposed to art at an early age. Her father was a commercial artist and watercolorist. With both her parents’ encouragement, Rosemary developed a love of painting.

As a family, they frequently visited museums in San Francisco to see the permanent and major exhibitions. The Impressionists made a lasting “impression” on her.

Rosemary began her career in high school drawing and selling pastel portraits of musicians. From there she went on to obtain a credential in art education. She received her B.A. in art from U.C. Davis and won a scholarship to continue her post-graduate work at the California College of the Arts.

After teaching art in California for 14 years she moved to Sedona and began painting. She became a member of the Sedona Art Center, studied with prominent Arizona artists and sold her work in galleries and shows.

She spent a 16-year hiatus in California then returned to Sedona in 2015 and has immersed herself in painting. Her oil and mixed-media paintings include landscape, still life and an occasional portrait. She intensifies the viewer’s perception of the intrinsic drama and balance of nature through her use of color and composition. Her style can be described as a blend of realism and impressionism.

Rosemary enjoys her membership in El Valle and The Sedona Art Center and has found both to be inspirational.

The Artist of the Month’s work is exhibited at the Cottonwood Library where EVAA has an ongoing exhibit. Also, EVAA artists can now display their art for sale in the cases at the library. Stop by to view the artwork.

EVAA will hold its monthly meeting on April 14 at 1 p.m. at the Pine Shadows Club House located at 2050 W. 89A, Cottonwood. Social distancing and masks are recommended. If you are an artist or interested in the arts, come to the meeting. The meeting includes a business session, selection of Artist of the Month and an Art demo by artist Julie Bernstein Engelmann, who will be doing Luscious Abstracts with Depth. Contact Nadine Cummins 480-375-0982 for workshop information.

For more information about El Valle Artists Association visit ElValleArtists.org.