Sedona Film Fest presents Only One Earth event on April 13

The Sedona International Film Festival partners with Benefactors of Red Rock State Park to present the special free event “Only One Earth” on Wednesday, April 13, at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre at 7 p.m.

All parents, educators, students and anyone who loves our state parks is welcome to an evening of fun, films, facts and a discussion on environmental education with Red Rock State Park Rangers.

The event will kick off with a short film of the park’s history, from prehistoric times through to the current day. It includes the geological process that resulted in the rock formations in this area, the native inhabitants to the transition of property to state ownership, and the park’s focus on habitat protection and environmental education, bringing the audience closer to the natural world.

The second short segment is cleverly choreographed environmental skits by the education rangers at Red Rock State Park guaranteed to delight as well as educate you on the park’s habitat protection.

And finally, the audience will have a chance to ask questions and learn more about the park’s programs for students and adults throughout the year.

Admission is free. Donations to the Red Rock State Park Education programs are welcome.

“Only One Earth” is sponsored by the Benefactors of Red Rock State Park — one of only two environmental parks in Arizona. The event is also made possible by a grant from the City of Sedona, Arizona Community Foundation of Sedona and APS.

Tickets are free and can be reserved by calling 928-282-1177 or visiting SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. 89A in West Sedona.