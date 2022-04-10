OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, April 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Betty Jane Scroggins

Betty Jane Scroggins

Betty Jane Scroggins

Originally Published: April 10, 2022 7:43 a.m.

Betty Jane Scroggins

1940 - 2022

Betty Scroggins passed away on March 30, 2022 at her home surrounded by family. Born in the Jerome Hospital on October 18, 1940, she was a lifelong resident of the Verde Valley.

Betty enjoyed horseback riding, spending time with family and friends, gardening and running her ranch. Betty is survived by her two sons Steven (Sharon) and Cody (Kari) and her daughter Shelly (Kelly). She is also survived by her five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband Thomas Scroggins, her son Curtis Scroggins, and her partner Joe Williams.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by the funeral home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News