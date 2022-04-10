Obituary: Betty Jane Scroggins
Betty Jane Scroggins
1940 - 2022
Betty Scroggins passed away on March 30, 2022 at her home surrounded by family. Born in the Jerome Hospital on October 18, 1940, she was a lifelong resident of the Verde Valley.
Betty enjoyed horseback riding, spending time with family and friends, gardening and running her ranch. Betty is survived by her two sons Steven (Sharon) and Cody (Kari) and her daughter Shelly (Kelly). She is also survived by her five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband Thomas Scroggins, her son Curtis Scroggins, and her partner Joe Williams.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com
Information provided by the funeral home.
