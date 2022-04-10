Obituary: James W. Tatton

James W. Tatton

1939 - 2022

James W. Tatton, with family at his side, went home to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 26, 2022.



A memorial service will be held Sunday, April 10, 2-4 p.m. In honor of James’ birthday, Monday, April 11, “A Celebration of Life” will be held 1-5 p.m. Both the memorial service and the celebration of life will take place at the home of James and Trudy Chapman-Radley, 1400 South Vail Rd., Camp Verde, AZ 86322. Family and friends are welcome to attend either gathering as we honor and celebrate Jim, a very special man.



To view full obituary please visit MenkeFuneralHome.com.



Information provided by the family.