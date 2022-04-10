OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, April 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Ronald Gary Harkins

Ronald Gary Harkins

Ronald Gary Harkins

Originally Published: April 10, 2022 7:45 a.m.

Ronald Gary Harkins

1943 - 2022

“Blockman” has passed away.

Ronald Gary Harkins, 78, will forever be remembered for his association with Yavapai Block and Bennett Oil, Prescott, Arizona, and the truck he drove for 17 years. Ron made it a point to deliver material to contractors on time, every time. His passion for poetry and music filled his truck and the world with love, garnering many awards and acknowledgements.

Ron was extremely proud of his country music contract for his song, “Fantasies Are Free.” An Air Force Veteran, Ron was a member of the Payson, Arizona, VFW. He was a prism from which light reflected laughter for everyone he met.

Ron is survived by his long-time love, Linda D. Hardin-Harkins, his daughters, Memory Nichole Harkins and Debra Allenbaugh, sister Merry Nebeker, best friend and brother-in-law, Bill Nebeker, and sister, Helen Reese, along with grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A memorial is planned at a later date.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News