Obituary: Ronald Gary Harkins

Ronald Gary Harkins

1943 - 2022

“Blockman” has passed away.



Ronald Gary Harkins, 78, will forever be remembered for his association with Yavapai Block and Bennett Oil, Prescott, Arizona, and the truck he drove for 17 years. Ron made it a point to deliver material to contractors on time, every time. His passion for poetry and music filled his truck and the world with love, garnering many awards and acknowledgements.





Ron was extremely proud of his country music contract for his song, “Fantasies Are Free.” An Air Force Veteran, Ron was a member of the Payson, Arizona, VFW. He was a prism from which light reflected laughter for everyone he met.





Ron is survived by his long-time love, Linda D. Hardin-Harkins, his daughters, Memory Nichole Harkins and Debra Allenbaugh, sister Merry Nebeker, best friend and brother-in-law, Bill Nebeker, and sister, Helen Reese, along with grandchildren, nieces and nephews.





A memorial is planned at a later date.



Information provided by the family.