Obituary: Tamara Van Skiver

Tamara Van Skiver

1958 - 2022

Tamara Van Skiver, 63, of Springhill, Louisiana passed away peacefully March 26, 2022 while surrounded by family, at Willis-Knight Medical Center.





She is survived by her sons Travis Van Skiver and Cody Van Skiver and daughters Shannon Van Skiver, Carla Van Skiver and Jody McCullough.





Services will be April 23 at 11 a.m., at the Beaver Creek Baptist Church.



Information provided by survivors.