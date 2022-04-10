OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, April 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Tamara Van Skiver

Tamara Van Skiver

Tamara Van Skiver

Originally Published: April 10, 2022 7:41 a.m.

Tamara Van Skiver

1958 - 2022

Tamara Van Skiver, 63, of Springhill, Louisiana passed away peacefully March 26, 2022 while surrounded by family, at Willis-Knight Medical Center.

She is survived by her sons Travis Van Skiver and Cody Van Skiver and daughters Shannon Van Skiver, Carla Van Skiver and Jody McCullough.

Services will be April 23 at 11 a.m., at the Beaver Creek Baptist Church.

Information provided by survivors.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News