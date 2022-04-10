Obituary: Tamara Van Skiver
Originally Published: April 10, 2022 7:41 a.m.
Tamara Van Skiver
1958 - 2022
Tamara Van Skiver, 63, of Springhill, Louisiana passed away peacefully March 26, 2022 while surrounded by family, at Willis-Knight Medical Center.
She is survived by her sons Travis Van Skiver and Cody Van Skiver and daughters Shannon Van Skiver, Carla Van Skiver and Jody McCullough.
Services will be April 23 at 11 a.m., at the Beaver Creek Baptist Church.
Information provided by survivors.
Most Read
- Suspect yanked from rafters in Clarkdale home
- Sedona robbery suspect fatally shot by Oklahoma troopers
- Trapped in Subaru, javelina goes for a ride
- Cottonwood proposes 3 annexations along the Verde River
- Kayakers, cattle don’t mix on the Verde River
- Obituary: Dr. Ian G. Becke
- Blazin’ M Ranch opening ‘Be Wild’ Fun Park
- Photo: Cement Truck Topples
- Obituary: Richard L. Reay
- ‘Dear Zoe’ in sneak preview at SIFF
- ‘Emergency’ camping closures to begin in Sedona
- Prescott bank robbery pursuit ends in Camp Verde crash
- Camp Verde man charged with DUI after Cottonwood rollover
- Suspect yanked from rafters in Clarkdale home
- Police operation targets squatters; leads to meth arrests
- Rimrock woman found guilty of manslaughter in child’s death
- 3 charged after attempt to pay jail bond with stolen credit cards
- Sedona Police Department makes arrest involving child abuse
- Mortar round found in house brings in FBI, bomb squad
- Marriott, Tractor Supply moving forward after council approval
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: