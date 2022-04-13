Bella Vita Ristorante kicks off Spring Season with Sammy Davis & Brian Peterson
Reopens patio stage
Here we are about to step into the spring and the weather could not be more perfect for a night out dining and listening to live music beneath the stars.
On Friday, April 15, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., the inimitable and exciting performer Sammy Davis graces the Bella Vita Ristorante outside patio stage.
He whirls. He twirls. He dances and prances and puts on a show everyone loves and enjoys.
Davis is flamboyant, commanding and a true performer as he delivers one hit after another to a dancing, classic-rock loving crowd.
Locals love him and know where to go on a Friday night for great food, music and dancing at the Bella Vita Ristorante.
On Saturday, April 16, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. it’s guitarist and singer Brian Peterson performing.
Peterson is passionate about his music. He is a talent who understands how to feel and deliver a song from the heart and soul.
He plays music that both inspires and relaxes, perfect for enjoying a fine Italian meal, outside, with a glass of wine in one hand and a fork in the other.
Enjoy the weekend with two of Sedona’s best talented musicians.
Bella Vita Ristorante is located two miles west of the Courtyard by Marriott on 89A near mile marker 368 at 6701 West State Route 89A.
For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant visit www.bellavitarestaurant.com or call 928-282-4540.
- Trapped in Subaru, javelina goes for a ride
- Kayakers, cattle don’t mix on the Verde River
- Rimrock woman sentenced to 13 years in death of child
- Sedona robbery suspect fatally shot by Oklahoma troopers
- Blazin’ M Ranch opening ‘Be Wild’ Fun Park
- Suspect yanked from rafters in Clarkdale home
- Camp Verde Town Council to take control of Marshal’s Office
- Cottonwood proposes 3 annexations along the Verde River
- Obituary: Chester Dean Hawker
- Obituary: Betty Jane Scroggins
- ‘Emergency’ camping closures to begin in Sedona
- Prescott bank robbery pursuit ends in Camp Verde crash
- Suspect yanked from rafters in Clarkdale home
- Police operation targets squatters; leads to meth arrests
- Trapped in Subaru, javelina goes for a ride
- 3 charged after attempt to pay jail bond with stolen credit cards
- Sedona Police Department makes arrest involving child abuse
- Mortar round found in house brings in FBI, bomb squad
- Marriott, Tractor Supply moving forward after council approval
- Sedona robbery suspect fatally shot by Oklahoma troopers
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: