Wed, April 13
Bella Vita Ristorante kicks off Spring Season with Sammy Davis & Brian Peterson
Reopens patio stage

Sammy Davis is flamboyant, commanding and a true performer as he delivers one hit after another to a dancing, classic-rock loving crowd. (Photo courtesy of Sammy Davis)

Sammy Davis is flamboyant, commanding and a true performer as he delivers one hit after another to a dancing, classic-rock loving crowd. (Photo courtesy of Sammy Davis)

Originally Published: April 13, 2022 10:16 a.m.

Here we are about to step into the spring and the weather could not be more perfect for a night out dining and listening to live music beneath the stars.

On Friday, April 15, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., the inimitable and exciting performer Sammy Davis graces the Bella Vita Ristorante outside patio stage.

He whirls. He twirls. He dances and prances and puts on a show everyone loves and enjoys.

Davis is flamboyant, commanding and a true performer as he delivers one hit after another to a dancing, classic-rock loving crowd.

Locals love him and know where to go on a Friday night for great food, music and dancing at the Bella Vita Ristorante.

On Saturday, April 16, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. it’s guitarist and singer Brian Peterson performing.

Peterson is passionate about his music. He is a talent who understands how to feel and deliver a song from the heart and soul.

He plays music that both inspires and relaxes, perfect for enjoying a fine Italian meal, outside, with a glass of wine in one hand and a fork in the other.

Enjoy the weekend with two of Sedona’s best talented musicians.

Bella Vita Ristorante is located two miles west of the Courtyard by Marriott on 89A near mile marker 368 at 6701 West State Route 89A.

For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant visit www.bellavitarestaurant.com or call 928-282-4540.

