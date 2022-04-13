Celebrate National Poetry Month with workshop at Montezuma Well

In celebration of National Poetry Month, poet Jodie Hollander will lead a workshop at the Montezuma Well picnic area on April 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Montezuma Well is located at 5525 W. Beaver Creek Road, Rimrock.

Participants will be guided through a series of exercises to help craft an original piece focused on the significance of shelter and the idea of home in poetry.



Using the remarkable beauty of Montezuma Well, participants will be able to craft an original poem and connect to the park in a unique way. The class will center on poem structure, development, and the creative processes involved.

Participants will also learn about meter and line breaks, how sound works as a gateway to the senses, and how musicality creates its own kind of meaning within a poem.

Hollander studied poetry in England, and her work has been published in multiple journals. She has a published collection of her work through University Press in the UK and Oxford University Press in the U.S.



Reservations are limited to 10 participants and available on a first come/first served basis. Email: moca_ranger_activities@nps.gov to RSVP.

These events are sponsored by Western National Parks Association, a nonprofit education partner of the National Park Service. Visitors’ tax-free purchases in WNPA bookstores help WNPA provide direct support to 71 NPS units across the American West. More information can be found at wnpa.org

Montezuma Castle and Tuzigoot National Monuments are two of America’s 423 national park units. Learn more about Montezuma Castle at www.nps.gov/moca.

Montezuma Well is a detached sub-unit of Montezuma Castle National Monument.