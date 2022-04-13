City of Sedona hosts Celebration of Spring

Join the City of Sedona for a Celebration of Spring, on Saturday, April 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Posse Grounds Park.

This fun, family-friendly event will be held on the multi-use field with rides and vendors galore. Included will be carnival rides, a petting zoo and live entertainment.

The egg hunts begin at 10 a.m. for children 12 and younger, and hunts will be divided into four age groups. Some 20,000 eggs are waiting to be found! Local businesses will be on site with interactive displays and the Easter bunny will be on hand for pictures.

Please keep your canine pals at home for this event, as only service dogs will be allowed on the fields.

The event cost is $5 for children 12 and younger, and free for older children and adults.

Tickets go on sale March 31, 2022 on the event’s ticketing website, hosted by SportSites, at tinyurl.com/424vst7k. Cash only ticket sales will also take place at the gate on event day.

Special thanks to our Gold Sponsor Arizona Water Company and Silver Sponsors APS, Patriot Disposal and Sky Rock Inn.

Get the egg hunt schedule and additional details at SedonaAZ.gov/RecEvents or call the city’s Parks and Recreation Department office at (928) 282-7098.

Information provided by the City of Sedona.