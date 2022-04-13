Dave Clark to play two venues in Sedona and the Verde Valley

Recording artist Dave Clark returns to the Verde Valley for two performances.

Clark will be at Vino Di Sedona on Saturday night, April 23, from 7 to 10 p.m. Then he will appear at Alcantara Winery on Sunday afternoon, from noon to 4 p.m.

While Clark has a full-length album, “Rock City,” to his credit and another in the works, the crowds can expect to hear a captivating mix of classic rock favorites from the ‘60s-‘90s. He covers songs from bands such as Led Zeppelin, Journey, Eagles, Beatles, Bon-Jovi, REO Speedwagon, Tom Petty, Asia, Cheap Trick and Crosby Stills & Nash, to name a few.

Clark is known to draw a crowd, so get there early and secure a prime spot. And bring your rock requests.

Learn more about Clark or see his videos on DaveClarkMusician.com.