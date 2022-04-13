‘Deconstructing The Beatles’ film series looks at ‘Abbey Road’ for Monday Movies on Main

The Sedona International Film Festival partners with Old Town Center for the Arts (OTCA) to present Monday Movies on Main in Cottonwood

April 18 at 7 p.m., the partnership screens “Deconstructing The Beatles: Abbey Road, Side 1,” which is a Cottonwood premiere.

This is a must for any Beatles fan.

The Beatles’ “Abbey Road” is a masterpiece filled with classic Beatles songs, such as “Come Together,” “Something,” and “Here Comes the Sun.” Producer George Martin told the Beatles to think “symphonically,” and they responded by creating the remarkable side two song suite.

“Abbey Road” was the last time that the Beatles recorded together at EMI Studios — soon-to-be-christened Abbey Road Studios after the album’s release. Despite the bittersweet atmosphere that surrounded the recording sessions, The Beatles’ outstanding songs and performances together with George Martin’s orchestrations produced an album that continues to be regarded as one of the best albums ever created.

In “Deconstructing Abbey Road,” Beatleologist Scott Freiman has created one of his most in-depth “deconstructions.” Freiman takes the audience on a journey track-by-track explaining the inspiration for the songs and their evolution in the studio.

Freiman combines his love of The Beatles with his experience as a composer, producer and engineer to deliver unique educational lectures about the creative process of The Beatles. He moves past the personalities of the four Beatles to uncover the reasons why their music continues to be loved by millions.

Scott’s multimedia presentations transport his audiences into Abbey Road Studio with anecdotes about The Beatles’ recording sessions, allowing fans to experience the evolution of The Beatles’ groundbreaking albums and songs.

Tickets are $12 general admission and $9 for Film Festival members and $10 for students. Movie concessions will be available, including beer, wine, soft drinks, water, popcorn and a selection of movie candy.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in advance online at SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Because of limited seating, SIFF and OTCA recommend purchasing advanced tickets. Please call 928-282-1177 day of show to check ticket availability for door sales. The Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. 5th Street (just off Main) in Cottonwood.

