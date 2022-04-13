Jazz luminaries Will Donato, Slim Man & Chase Huna Groove at Sound Bites Grill

Jazz aficionados are in for a real treat Saturday, April 16, 7 p.m., as Sound Bites Grill in Sedona hosts saxophonist Will Donato, jazz vocalist Slim Man and saxophonist Chase Huna for a night of smooth jazz and finger-snapping, laid back listening.

Donato is considered one of music’s most dynamic performers, gifted with the ability to bond and connect with his audiences.

A saxophonist, composer, and producer, Donato has performed with some of the best-known musicians of the groove and smooth jazz genre.

He has played with Al McKay of Earth Wind and Fire, Richard Elliot, Bruce Conte of Tower of Power, Steve Reid of The Rippingtons, and other jazz notables like Brian Simpson, Steve Oliver, Gregg Karukas and Nick Colionne.

He has worked in the pop music genre as well - most notably with Gerald Levert, Wynonna Judd, Toni Childs and superstar Richard Marx.

He was nominated by Coachella Valley Weekly for their annual CV Music Awards in the categories of “Best Jazz Instrumentalist” and “Best Instrumental Performance and has recorded numerous albums and chart-topping hits.

Jazz vocalist Slim Man was born to play music. When he was 5 years old, Slim Man saw a movie with his dad.

That film was The Five Pennies, and when Slim ‘Boy’ saw Louis Armstrong play the trumpet and sing, he told his dad, “That’s what I want to do.” Slim Man studied trumpet for the next nine years and taught himself how to play piano and guitar.

After studying piano, composition, and harmony at Peabody Institute in Baltimore, Maryland, Slim Man got signed as a songwriter to Motown Records. He’s had songs recorded by the Temptations, Angela Bofill, Carl Anderson, and others. He also plays a mean bass guitar.

Chase Huna is an up and coming saxophonist who blends pop, electronic, and contemporary jazz into his style of playing.

From the early years, Huna has enjoyed playing alongside some of the greatest musicians in contemporary jazz such as Rick Braun, Peter White, Steve Oliver, Richard Elliot, Eric Darius, Greg Manning, Jeff Kashiwa and so many others.

Since the release of his debut album “On the Chase,’ Huna has performed at some of the most popular jazz festivals and venues around the country.

Get ready for an “overdose” of jazz as these three virtuosos light up Sound Bites Celebrity Showcase Room stage.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Shops at Piñon Point adjacent to the Hyatt in Sedona. For more information please visit SoundBitesGrill.com or call 928-282-2714. Tickets can be purchased via Website.

