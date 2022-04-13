Kaleidoscope Redrocks to play Lake Montezuma

Sunday, April 24, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Rollins Park in Lake Montezuma, the Sedona multi-instrumentalist sister duo Kaleidoscope Redrocks will donate 100% of your generous tips to The Transition Team, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness and money to help end human trafficking.

Gracie Moskoff, 16, and sister Tivona, 13, will play songs from classic rock, country, folk, pop and punk genres. Kaleidoscope Redrocks will take you on a two-hour musical journey spanning over 50 years of music with a full band sound; “singing in harmonies only sisters can create ‘’ as a showgoer described.

“We are honored to use our talent and time to raise awareness and money to help end human trafficking as we believe it is the most heinous and horrific criminal enterprise,” the sisters said in a news release, saying, “That could be us and it is scary to think about how these boys, girls and women survive such brutality.”

They add, “As homeschoolers, we have learned every organization needs a mission statement. Ours is to make people good and there is nothing good about trafficking human beings.”

Gracie and Tivona have recently learned many new songs exploring new genres and bands like Flogging Molly, Dropkick Murphys and My Chemical Romance.

“It’s a lot of fun to play and sing these high energy, fast tempo songs, testing and challenging us which audiences love,” they said.

Over this past year, KR has performed more than 75 shows and raised thousands of dollars for various causes including animal rescues, veterans and community organizations.

If interested in learning more and/or volunteering to help in the campaign against human trafficking, please call Eileen Conn at 928-300-6072 or Valerie Ervin at 238-300-5178 or email econn133@gmail.com.