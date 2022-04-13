OFFERS
Letter: City needs to manage its own problems first

Originally Published: April 13, 2022 4:26 p.m.

Editor:

The City of Cottonwood is pursuing the annexation of three properties along the Verde to make the river “their own.” They can’t even take care of what is theirs already.

Drive Main street from the 260 corner to 89A corner. The road is so broken up it rattles the very bolts in my vehicle at 15 mph. More than once I have had to swerve left into the center lane to miss the guy on my right swerving left to avoid the holes. Real safe infrastructure there!

Mr. Corbin et al., spend your time pestering ADOT to fix that section if it is not a City responsibility. You seem to think you can manage the river better than the State. Can you manage one of the most heavily traveled roads in the City with the State first?

Lu Parker

Cottonwood

