Music in the Stacks at Camp Verde Community Library

Music in the Stacks returns on Thursday, April 14, at 5:30 p.m. in Camp Verde Community Library’s Fireside Room. Music in the Stacks is a showcase of local and national musicians who entertain regularly in Northern Arizona.

There are three to five different performers during the show, with a rotating variety each month.

April’s concert features talented local musicians Ed Cooper, Tim Young and Gioia.

Ed Cooper performs great solo acoustic rock ‘n’ roll all around the Verde Valley and Northern Arizona.



Originally hailing from New York where he performed and recorded several albums, Tim Young moved to Arizona in 2013 where he recorded his newest album, The Lucky Ones, and presently performs live all over Arizona’s Verde Valley.

Blue-eyed soulstress Gioia, of the duo, Sugar Moon, is a dynamic vocalist, playing in the pocket rhythms on guitar and ukulele to a fun mix of well-loved covers.

Camp Verde Community Library is located just off of Montezuma Castle Highway at 130 Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde.

For more information about this or any other library program, visit the library’s website at cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8391.