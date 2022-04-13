Sedona Film Fest presents ‘The Outfit’ premiere April 15-20

Academy Award-winner Mark Rylance stars in a gripping and masterful thriller

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Sedona premiere of acclaimed new drama “The Outfit” showing April 15-20 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

From the Academy Award-winning writer of “The Imitation Game” (Graham Moore) comes “The Outfit” a gripping and masterful thriller in which an expert tailor (Academy Award-winner Mark Rylance) must outwit a dangerous group of mobsters in order to survive a fateful night.

Leonard (Rylance), a master English tailor who’s ended up in Chicago, operates a corner tailor shop with his assistant (Zoey Deutch) where he makes beautiful clothes for the only people around who can afford them: a family of vicious gangsters.

One night, two killers (Dylan O’Brien, Johnny Flynn) knock on his door in need of a favor — and Leonard is thrust onto the board in a deadly game of deception and murder.

Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Tuesday, April 15, 16 and 19; and 4 p.m. on Sunday, Monday and Wednesday, April 17, 18 and 20.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

