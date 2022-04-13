Verde Heritage: 1925 fires destroyed Cottonwood businesses on Main Street

Almost exactly in the center of town, on the east side of Main Street, three big frame buildings containing four businesses burned during the last part of February. On the west side of Main Street fire destroyed 13 stores, a warehouse, 10 homes, several small garages, and took the life of Rev. Brooks on April 20, 1925.

Soon after the fire began “there were several hundred spectators on the street, while about 30 men and women worked like Trojans to save the town and other people’s personal effects. Mr. Blaisdell and Frank Flores, neither of whom has a cent invested in the town, got in with the workers and did all they could to prevent the spread of the blaze and to save people’s furniture and personal effects.”

“While they were doing this, others owning property in the town stood idly by and watched these flames eating the vitals out of the town. These are things that are always retained in the memories of those who witness them and have a hardening effect on the general public. The fire should have been every man’s fight for the entire town was jeopardized. ... Had there been any wind at all, at least a fourth of the business part of town and part of the residence section would have been carried up in smoke.”

Men and women “worked with all their might to protect the town at the risk of life and limb.” Those injured were Mrs. Ed Barney, Oscar Webb, and Lon Mason. Some others were blistered from the heat.

“It is time the people forget their religious views, their politics, their caste system if they have any, and their petty personal grievances and get down to a plan of preserving the town from a repetition of the recent fire. The solution may be very simple and will necessitate some money” to buy about 16 new fire plugs with standard couplings, and not less than 1600 feet of good hose. “Now is the time to get the people together while they can survey the blackened ruins, and modify the present system.”

(Verde Copper News; Mon., March 2, 1925.)

“Local citizens are buying hose and standpipes for their own protection and at the same time are overlooking the water supply and the standardization of all standpipes to conform to standard hose. It is the same old story of everybody looking out for himself and the devil looking after them all. Everything that has ever been done for the town has been done through the spirit of co-operation.” (Verde Copper News; March 11, 1925.)

“The biggest fire appears to have been started [between 4 and 5 a.m.] in a small restaurant in the back of Leo Reuena’s pool hall [now, an empty lot] and the flames swept northward to the post office [now, a driveway], taking every building on the west side of the street. From the concrete wall of the MacIntyre Building, Requena place” and old Realto Theater to Lysons news and cigar stand and the Cottonwood Hotel were burned. The flames jumped across the street to the Verde Bakery and Eckert drug store, Joe Hall’s place, Cottonwood Barber shop, Hansohn grocery store, Ashby’s Grocery, Riley’s Variety store, Underwood Restaurant and the 2-story Pioneer Hotel.

“Little headway could be made in fighting the fire due to the intensity of the flames, which were driven by the wind and which prevented fire fighters from getting within 150 feet of the burning structures. By heroic efforts the [cement block] post office was saved.”

“Residents of the town who were aroused by Ray Manley, Arthur Lysons, and W. Frank Edens, fled to the hills above the town carrying their household goods with them.” In addition to a large warehouse and several small garages, 10 homes were burned before the fire was checked by the shifting wind at the Edens residence.

“George H. Brooks, age 71, spiritualist minister recently of Los Angeles, met his death in the fire which destroyed the Cottonwood Hotel. The charred body could be seen in the smoking embers after the flames had been extinguished.” He was the brother-in-law of Bessie (Hall) Siler and Joseph R. Hall and had predicted a great catastrophe for the town.

“Deputy Sheriffs John Munds and Joe Young took charge of the town when the flames died down and spent the rest of the day watching to prevent a recurrence from flying sparks.”

(Verde Copper News; April 20, 1925; Prescott Evening Courier; April 20, 1925.)