Mohanji to speak in Sedona

Mohanji, a world renowned humanitarian and philanthropist, will speak at Sedona Creative Life Center on April 19 in a free Public Satsang format from 7 to 9 p,m. The following day, April 20, there is a one day program at Sedonya Conscious Living Center.

Mohanji, once a successful CEO for a multinational company, completely shifted after a series of life-altering experiences brought him to the Himalayas and eventually brought the Himalayas home to find that “Silence within.” It took many years to reach that silence, the Silence of Shiva, until he “became one in every atom.”

Although he wished to remain within, being a self-described introvert, he was asked by the Tradition of Liberation to speak publicly as part of his and their mission. This was completely devastating for him after attaining that Silence.

His message to everyone is, “Be you, 100% authentically you!” Although, he humbly admits he is just an instrument of and thanks the Tradition of Liberation (Tradition of Lord Dattatreya) everyday for using him, he walks the talk much like the previous incarnations of Lord Dattatreya, such as Shirdi Sai Baba, allowing his life to be the message.

When he was first asked to speak publicly, he had no idea what he would say. The Tradition of Liberation assured him that all whom he meets are sent by them and they will speak through him. Although it has been 10 years of public service, serving the world, uplifting the consciousness of generations, with meditations, techniques, retreats and pilgrimages, he is still delivering (unblemished) on his first prerequisite for serving, that the presence (the consciousness of Mohanji) be felt and provide transformation. Now, hundreds of thousands of people have experienced that transformation in their lives and have been blessed and graced by the presence.

Mohanji’s service in the world, adding value to society is his primary focus in 3D. He began to serve selflessly, in 2003, by turning an immense pain into purpose through Ammucare Charitable Trust. This charity was founded by Mohanji in honor of his daughter, Ammu, who was tragically killed in a road accident at the age of 4.



Nineteen years later, Ammucare is serving in 20 cities in India and has expanded into ACT Foundation Worldwide (in 21 countries and five continents) and most recently with established ACT 4 Hunger and the Fruit Tree Plantation Drive (with over 50,000 trees planted worldwide). These foundations are feeding the hungry, helping the helpless, serving the needs of the downtrodden in society and establishing the continuation of food for all species and the next generations. Mohanji serves the world with every breath and is Inspiring hundreds of thousands of people to serve through social service. He says, “that the best religion for humans is humanity.”

Mohanji loves Sedona, he visited once before in 2017 and has said that Sedona is the Mount Kailash of America.

