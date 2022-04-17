OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, April 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Billy Joe Crawford

Originally Published: April 17, 2022 12:05 a.m.

Billy Joe Crawford

1934 - 2022

Billy Joe Crawford, 88, from Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on March 18, 2022, in his home surrounded by family.

Bill was born March 1, 1934, in Dyersburg, Tennessee to Gus and Lucille Crawford. He loved his country and spent three years in the Army.

In 1957, Bill married Alice and they went on to have four children, William, Robert and twins Debra and Diane. They raised their family in Salinas, California, then moved to Cottonwood, Arizona, in 1994.

Bill loved to dance and was great at it. Just a couple weeks prior to his passing, he was showing off those dance moves in front of friends and family at his birthday party. He treasured his family above anything else and always had a joke and/or story to tell.

Bill was predeceased by his parents Gus and Lucille Crawford. He is survived by his wife Alice Crawford and siblings Jerry Crawford (Dee), Barbara Jones and Jayne Brinton. His children, William Crawford (Nola), Robert Crawford (Anna), Debra Crawford (Iva) and Diane Randel (Clayton). He had many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Bill will be truly missed by any and all who knew him.

A memorial will be held at the American Legion Post 25 in Cottonwood, Arizona, on May 7, 2022 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to: American Legion Post 25, 480 S. Calvary Way, Cottonwood, AZ 86326; or Northern Arizona Healthcare Hospice, 269 S. Candy Lane, STE 10A, Cottonwood, AZ 86326.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News