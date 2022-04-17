Obituary: Billy Joe Crawford

Billy Joe Crawford

1934 - 2022

Billy Joe Crawford, 88, from Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on March 18, 2022, in his home surrounded by family.



Bill was born March 1, 1934, in Dyersburg, Tennessee to Gus and Lucille Crawford. He loved his country and spent three years in the Army.



In 1957, Bill married Alice and they went on to have four children, William, Robert and twins Debra and Diane. They raised their family in Salinas, California, then moved to Cottonwood, Arizona, in 1994.



Bill loved to dance and was great at it. Just a couple weeks prior to his passing, he was showing off those dance moves in front of friends and family at his birthday party. He treasured his family above anything else and always had a joke and/or story to tell.



Bill was predeceased by his parents Gus and Lucille Crawford. He is survived by his wife Alice Crawford and siblings Jerry Crawford (Dee), Barbara Jones and Jayne Brinton. His children, William Crawford (Nola), Robert Crawford (Anna), Debra Crawford (Iva) and Diane Randel (Clayton). He had many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.



Bill will be truly missed by any and all who knew him.



A memorial will be held at the American Legion Post 25 in Cottonwood, Arizona, on May 7, 2022 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to: American Legion Post 25, 480 S. Calvary Way, Cottonwood, AZ 86326; or Northern Arizona Healthcare Hospice, 269 S. Candy Lane, STE 10A, Cottonwood, AZ 86326.



