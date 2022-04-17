OFFERS
Obituary: Janice Taylor

Originally Published: April 17, 2022 midnight

Janice (Curfman) Taylor, 69, of Cornville, Arizona, passed away peacefully Monday, April 4, 2022.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents Everett and Alma Curfman, sister-in-law Pat Curfman, and nephew David Curfman. She is survived by husband, Bill; son, James; brothers, Kenneth (Cheryl) Curfman and Lyle (Robin) Curfman; and nieces/nephews, Angela, Amanda, Andrew and Daniel.

Janice married Bill Taylor in 1972 and son James was born in 1976. Janice served as a supervisor at the Minnesota Department of Human Services for 35 years. After retirement in 2012, Jan and Bill moved to Cornville, Arizona. Jan’s favorite hobby was photography. Volunteering at Dr. Daniel Bright Elementary School and The Giving Angles were Jan’s passion.

Jan’s favorite charity is the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch.

Information provided by the family.

