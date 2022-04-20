Arizona court won’t halt sex suits naming Boy Scouts, others
By BOB CHRISTIE, Associated Press
Originally Published: April 20, 2022 8:46 p.m.
Most Read
- Police: Don't hand money to panhandlers
- House fire sends 2 to hospital
- Historic Beaver Creek Ranch for sale after 12 years of closure (VIDEO)
- Strong winds blow wildfire smoke into Verde Valley
- Trapped in Subaru, javelina goes for a ride
- Rimrock woman sentenced to 13 years in death of child
- Moscato nears reopening at new location
- Recovering from shooting, Sgt. Brogdon welcomed home (VIDEO)
- Sgt. Preston Brogdon: ‘I'm broken but not giving up’
- Obituary: Janice Taylor
- ‘Emergency’ camping closures to begin in Sedona
- Prescott bank robbery pursuit ends in Camp Verde crash
- Suspect yanked from rafters in Clarkdale home
- Trapped in Subaru, javelina goes for a ride
- Mortar round found in house brings in FBI, bomb squad
- Marriott, Tractor Supply moving forward after council approval
- Sedona robbery suspect fatally shot by Oklahoma troopers
- Rimrock woman sentenced to 13 years in death of child
- Police: Don't hand money to panhandlers
- Cottonwood proposes 3 annexations along the Verde River
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: