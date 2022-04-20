Obituary: William A. Amburgey

William A. Amburgey

1945 - 2022

William Arthur Amburgey of Camp Verde/Bagdad, Arizona passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. He was born in Springfield, Ohio on March 7, 1945 to the late Thomas and Lorraine Amburgey.

He and his wife Shirley originally were from Bagdad, Arizona where he was a Copper Miner/Equipment Operator in the Bagdad, mines for 40 years before retiring to enjoy life with his family. Among his many hobbies he enjoyed making jewelry, knives and creative items. He was an avid hunter and loved the outdoors.





William is survived by his wife Shirley; his daughter Crystal and son-in-law Bill; his grandchildren Brandon, Ethan, Caidynce, Kristina and Gavin.



Funeral services were held Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Desert Willow Assembly of God, Camp Verde, Arizona.



Please share your memories and condolences with the family at www.buelerfuneralhome.com



