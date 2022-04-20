Sedona Spring Open Studios Tour returns April 22-24

The Sedona Visual Artists’ Coalition (SVAC) will host the 19th annual Sedona Spring Open Studios Tour, taking place over the weekend of April 22-24.

Featuring 45 working artists across the Verde Valley, this popular annual event offers attendees the opportunity to visit with the artists in their studios, gain firsthand insight into the creative process and purchase one-of-a-kind works of art. This self-guided Tour, which is always free to the public, will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Named one of the area’s top art events by the Sedona Chamber of Commerce, the Open Studios Tour has experienced astounding growth over the years. Participating artists are located throughout Sedona, the Village of Oak Creek, Cornville, Cottonwood, Camp Verde and Clarkdale.

They specialize in a wide variety of mediums, including glass, ceramics, sculpture, jewelry, painting, photography, digital painting, weaving, mixed media and more, allowing attendees to learn about the creation of their favorite types of art or explore a new medium.

Previous attendees have reported that one of their favorite parts of the Tour is the chance to experience the creative process and spend time with the artists, who offer an up-close look at how and where their work is made.

“For the visitor, the Open Studios experience invites the artwork to speak much more intimately to them as it provides an opportunity to gain a deeper appreciation and understanding of the creative process,” said Mike Upp, a clay artist and co-chair of the Open Studios Tour. “A major appeal of such an experience is the chance to buy gorgeous, one-of-a-kind, locally produced artwork directly from the artist. The wide range of style, quality and art forms on display at the Tour is a testament to the thriving vitality of the arts community in Sedona and the beautiful Verde Valley.”

Tour attendees will have the opportunity to enter a studio-wide drawing for a $250 gift certificate to be used at a studio of their choice. To participate in the drawing, attendees must simply complete a form at any studio on the Tour. By entering, they will automatically be signed up to receive email announcements from SVAC Art Events.

Brochures with a complete list of participating artists, including a map, will be conveniently available at numerous locations around the Verde Valley, including hotels and restaurants as well as the Sedona Arts Center and the Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center in Uptown Sedona. For complete information, including artists’ names and mediums, studio locations, a downloadable map, and suggestions and ideas for planning a personalized tour, please visit the SVAC website: SedonaArtistsCoalition.org.

The Sedona Visual Artists’ Coalition is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational and charitable organization. This inclusive organization welcomes artists at all levels and encourages creativity, community and camaraderie. Membership benefits for artists include a promotion of their artwork on the SVAC website, opportunities to showcase their art, the Open Studios Tour, social events and networking possibilities. For more information, please contact: Mike Upp at mjupp10@gmail.com or 503-789-4437.

Information provided by SVAC.