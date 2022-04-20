Wisdom Tree Ensemble makes world premiere at OTCA

The Wisdom Tree Ensemble will make its world premiere appearance at Old Town Center for the Arts on Saturday, April 23 at 7 p.m.

The concert will be dedicated to global and local environmental initiatives in honor of Earth Day, and locally to celebrate the Verde Valley Birding & Nature Festival. This event is sponsored by Mount Hope Foods in Cottonwood.

The Wisdom Tree Ensemble includes harp guitarist William Eaton, violinists Allen Ames and Carrie Caruso, violist VerRona Grandil, cellist Melanie Yarger, double bassist Felix Sainz Jr. and flutist Claudia Tulip.

The seven musicians are soloists in their own right, have played with many, diverse musical groups throughout Arizona, and come together to express their collective and shared experience in human emotion and music inspired within nature. The concert will feature world chamber pieces along with improvisational songs and passages that draw from the depths of classical, folk, rock, jazz and new age music. The fusion of these styles will also find its way into songs from the Beatles, Rolling Stones and other iconic musical groups.

Together the Wisdom Tree Ensemble has accumulated over 280 years of playing experience with musical instruments made from trees from around the world, that log another 2000+ additional years of growth and ‘aging’ experience. William Eaton, who has been building stringed instruments for over 50 years, commented, “Our instruments bring us into close contact with the world’s forests. We now know that trees have communicated with each other for millions of years through vast underground mycorrhizal networks. Listening to nature and communicating through music further extends our search for meaning and a desire to share inspirations and insights.”

About the Musicians

Claudia Tulip is an accomplished and innovative flutist, vocalist, composer and educator. Originally studying with flute master Marcel Moyse, she hails from New York, where her love of jazz and improvisation took root. In addition to her BA in Music, she pursued post-baccalaureate work in Orff, Dalcroze and Jazz Band Directing. Claudia has performed with Ani Williams, Sharon Burch, William Eaton Ensemble, Fitzhugh Jenkins and many others. She is a music education consultant in Arizona charter schools, and at her studio ‘Under One Common Sky’ she guides students into the many facets of musical expression.

Violinist

Carrie Caruso originally from Detroit, Michigan has performed throughout the United States, as well as internationally, and has opened for countless notable musicians and celebrities including Keith Urban, Donna Summer, John Fogerty, Seal, Howie Mandel, Halle Berry, The Kongos, and many more. In addition to live performances, she has recorded many national commercial spots, including Catholics Come Home (aired for President Barack Obama at the White House with Pope Benedict), Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), and Grand Canyon University to name a few. Carrie performs as lead violinist with the internationally renowned electric string quartet, Urban Electra in addition to her solo performances.

Cellist Melanie Yarger is classically trained, and has held principal positions with the New York Symphony, the Celebrity Symphony Orchestra, the Koscuiszko Opera Orchestra, and many others. She has performed internationally in Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, France and the Caribbean as well as the United States and Canada. She has shared the stage with International acts such as The Eagles, Game of Thrones International Tour, Andrea Boccelli, Clay Aiken, and Mannheim Steamroller, to name a few, and has opened for John Fogerty, Halle Berry, Seal, Howie Mandel and others. Melanie is one of the founding members of Arizona’s only electric rock string quartet, Urban Electra, and has worked extensively in the recording studio as well.



VerRona Grandil received her BM in music education and MM in viola performance from Arizona State University. She taught orchestra at Taylor Jr. High in Mesa and conducted the East Valley Youth Symphony concert orchestra for several years. She also was co-principal violist with the Symphony of the Southwest for 5 years and has played with the Arizona Opera and the Phoenix Opera orchestras as well as many other groups in the Phoenix valley. She currently has a large private studio in Gilbert where she lives with her husband and 4 children.

William Eaton is a four-time Grammy nominee and Canyon Records recording artist, he is acknowledged as one of the world’s great designers and builders of unique guitars and stringed instruments. Eaton has written for and performed with the Nebraska Chamber Orchestra, Nouveau West Chamber Orchestra, Amadeaus Trio, R. Carlos Nakai, Edgar Meyer and many others. He is currently the director of the Roberto-Venn School of Luthiery, a guitar making school in Phoenix, Arizona. William is also a founder of Sustainable Arizona.

Allen Ames (violin) is known for his recorded works with his own ensemble Lyra, William Eaton Ensemble, and Gypsy jazz groups around Arizona and the Phoenix area. He has played with orchestras and chamber ensembles including the Arizona Opera and Ballet Orchestras, Nouveau West Chamber Orchestra, the Phoenix String Quartet, and many others. He has twice performed in the Sedona Chamber Music Festival, and is a regular in the jazz scene in Phoenix. Allen has also appeared with Dave Brubeck in his Fiesta de la Posada Christmas Cantata.

Felix Sainz Jr. (double bass) is one of the most in-demand performance and session bassists in Arizona, with over 35 years of experience performing in jazz, Latin, and pop ensembles around the state. Felix, a resident of Phoenix, AZ, is also a recording artist, vocalist, and classical guitarist with his own newly released album, “The Nearness of You.” Felix can be heard regularly backing jazz greats in Phoenix, such as Beth Lederman, Diana Lee, Dennis Rowland, Carmela Ramirez, and regular appearances at the nationally famed premier jazz venue in Phoenix, The Nash.

Tickets are available online at www.showtix4u.com or in Cottonwood at Mount Hope Foods and Mysterium and In Sedona, you can find tickets at The Mary D. Fisher Theater. For ticket prices and more information about these and other upcoming events, visit OldTownCenter.org, or call Elena Bullard at 928-634-0940.