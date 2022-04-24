Obituary: Ben C. Allen Jr.

Ben C. Allen Jr.

1956 - 2022

Ben C. Allen Jr., (Benny), 65, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away peacefully with close family by his side on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. He was born in Cottonwood, Arizona, on August 28, 1956 to the late Ben C. Allen Sr. and Sylvia May Allen.





Ben had a passion for being outdoors, hunting, raising cattle and looking for wildlife with his loyal canine Dozer. He will be remembered for spending over 30 years with Phoenix Cement Plant where he retired after making many lifelong friends.





Ben’s loved ones will forever remember him as a wonderful grandfather who made great memories doting over the grandkids. He was a role model to his children, brother who loved his sisters dearly, caring uncle, and a great friend.





Ben is survived by his children Tricia (Donny) Hill and Ben (Elise) Allen, his grandchildren Briahna Hill, Coleton Hill, Avery Allen, and Logan Allen. Ben is also survived by his three sisters Mickey (Gary) Klimes, Virginia (Doug) Jones, and Barbara Morgan, along with many beloved nieces and nephews, his aunt Linda Cox, and his life-long extended family Marvin Dotson and Elaine Hess. He was preceded in death by his parents Ben C. Allen Sr., and Sylvia May Allen, and his brother-in-law Lynn Morgan.





A special thank-you to his many caregivers over the past two years including Barbie Bridge, Jadie Edwards, the Aviant Hospice team.





Please join family and friends for a casual lunch to share memories at Ben’s home on April 30 at 11:00 a.m.





Condolences may be conveyed at buelerfuneralhome.com.