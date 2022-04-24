OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, April 25
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Ben C. Allen Jr.

Ben C. Allen Jr.

Ben C. Allen Jr.

Originally Published: April 24, 2022 3:16 p.m.

Ben C. Allen Jr.

1956 - 2022

Ben C. Allen Jr., (Benny), 65, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away peacefully with close family by his side on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. He was born in Cottonwood, Arizona, on August 28, 1956 to the late Ben C. Allen Sr. and Sylvia May Allen.

Ben had a passion for being outdoors, hunting, raising cattle and looking for wildlife with his loyal canine Dozer. He will be remembered for spending over 30 years with Phoenix Cement Plant where he retired after making many lifelong friends.

Ben’s loved ones will forever remember him as a wonderful grandfather who made great memories doting over the grandkids. He was a role model to his children, brother who loved his sisters dearly, caring uncle, and a great friend.

Ben is survived by his children Tricia (Donny) Hill and Ben (Elise) Allen, his grandchildren Briahna Hill, Coleton Hill, Avery Allen, and Logan Allen. Ben is also survived by his three sisters Mickey (Gary) Klimes, Virginia (Doug) Jones, and Barbara Morgan, along with many beloved nieces and nephews, his aunt Linda Cox, and his life-long extended family Marvin Dotson and Elaine Hess. He was preceded in death by his parents Ben C. Allen Sr., and Sylvia May Allen, and his brother-in-law Lynn Morgan.

A special thank-you to his many caregivers over the past two years including Barbie Bridge, Jadie Edwards, the Aviant Hospice team.

Please join family and friends for a casual lunch to share memories at Ben’s home on April 30 at 11:00 a.m.

Condolences may be conveyed at buelerfuneralhome.com.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News