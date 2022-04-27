Arts Academy of Sedona announces upcoming events in May

Arts Academy of Sedona (formerly Sedona Arts Academy) presents SIGHTS | SOUNDS | SAMPLINGS of the Asian-American Experience on Wednesday, May 4, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. As a preview to the performance of True Nature of All Being on May 6-8, the Arts Academy of Sedona offers the opportunity to be entertained while learning about Asian-American culture and all of its beauty. Cast members will perform monologues from the upcoming show, and a healing arts demonstration will be conducted by Kay Muhammad of Young Living Essential Oils, assisted by Acupuncturist Kayo Malik. In addition there will be:

SIGHTS: Work by local Asian artists that reflect the Asian-American culture will be on display.

SOUNDS: Singers Shoko Rice and Junko Nishiguchi Cheng will be performing a few Japanese ballads to complement this special exhibit.

SAMPLINGS: Chef Minyan Zhu will give an Asian food cooking demonstration. Tastings of sushi and sake will be provided from local vendors. Asian confectionaries will also be available to taste.

Tickets are $45 per person in advance or $55 at door. Tickets include all of the aforementioned samplings, as well as the preview of the True Nature of All Being play performed by members of the cast. For more information please contact 860-705-9711. Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/AAS-SSS-Asian-Exp.

Emerson Theater Collaborative presents The True Nature of All Being by Lisa Giordano, May 6 and 7 at 7 p.m. and May 8 at 2 p.m.

This show is produced by Camilla Ross and directed by Ashley Adelman. The cast includes Shoko Rice, Koji Ono, Asuka Morinaga Derfler, Samantha Shen, Zak Ma, Julie Rhee and Junko Nishiguchi Cheng.

During 1970, in Minamata ‐ a small fishing village in Japan, a fisherman, Teru Moriya is struggling to make ends meet and to care of his family; especially his young, severely disabled daughter. The livelihood of all the fishermen in the village is at stake since many people are falling ill, and the suspected culprit is mercury being drained from a nearby chemical plant and polluting the waters. People in the village are at odds since some in the village are dependent on the chemical plant for their livelihood. The illness is dividing the town, families, including Teru Moriya’s, and destroying individual lives. Women in the village have banded together to discover the truth, save their children and spark the global environmental movement.

Discussions will be held after each show facilitated by AZ Humanities Scholar Andrea Christelle. We are also honored to have Koizumi Hatsue of the Minamata Disease Museum in Japan who will join us via zoom after each production.

The performance on May 6 will also be a live-streaming event. Tickets are available at our.show/true-nature-of-all-being.

Tickets for shows at the theater are available at bit.ly/etc_true_nature_22. For more information, call 860-705-9711.

Friday Night At The Theater, Friday, May 20, 7 to 8 p.m.

Join us on the third Friday each month for a fabulous live cabaret-style theater experience. The evening will feature local actors and performers presenting music, song, dance, recitation and drama. Order dinner from Rotten Johnny’s at rottenjohnnys.com or Dellepiane’s Burger Joint atdellepianeburger.com and have it delivered to the venue. Be sure to place your order by 6 p.m. so it will arrive in time for the show. Entertainment slated for this month includes Gary Every and Zoot Suite Zebras, Gary Scott, Bob Grogan and Cindy Cole, Melinda McElroy, Shaeri Richards, Matt Egan, Samantha Noelle, Linda Damita, Joan Westmoreland, Cat Ransom, Craig Schneider, Cassie Mavis, Michael Steele and Camilla Ross. Tickets are $20 per person in advance and $30 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/Friday-Night-at-the-theatre2022.

All events will be held at Arts Academy of Sedona in The Collective Sedona located at 7000 SR 179, Suite C-100 in the Village of Oak Creek. CDC Covid-19 guidelines are in place for all events. For additional information or to book your tickets by phone please call 860-705-9711.