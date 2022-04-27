Celebrate Humor Month with Zenprov Comedy ‘No Foolin’’

Did you know that April is National Humor Month?

So, with only one day to spare, Zenprov Comedy sneaks in their completely improvised show “No Foolin’” on Saturday, April 30, at 7:30 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre in Sedona. Tickets are $15 advanced or $17 the day of the show. Don’t miss out on this Sedona favorite, now celebrating their 12th year together.

“I think the health benefits of laughter are woefully underappreciated,” said Derek Dujardin, the director of Zenprov Comedy. “Besides being 50 times more powerful than morphine as a natural pain killer, laughter can stimulate organs, lower blood pressure, ease stress and boost the immune system. Plus, it’s a stressful time for everyone. So, any chance to laugh with a crowd feels extra medicinal.”

This will be Zenprov Comedy’s last planned public show until fall of 2022, so don’t miss it. The troupe will continue to work with their professional improv coach from Second City in Chicago to improv their skills and up their game during their summer hiatus.



If You Go ... • What: Zenprov Comedy presents “No Foolin’: April is National Humor Month” • When: Saturday, April 30, at 7:30 p.m. • Where: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 SR 89A, Sedona • How Much: $15 pre-sale, $17 day of the show. • More Info: ZenprovComedy.com

Joining Zenprov Comedy on stage will be special guest star Nathanial Montgomery.

Montgomery is a professional life coach and has studied, taught, and performed improv acting for more than 20 years.

“Nathanial has big, playful energy and loves to take risks on stage. I love playing with him, and I appreciate the fresh approach he brings,” said Dujardin.



If you’ve never been to one of their live performances before, Zenprov Comedy is similar to the improvised TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” The troupe performs a mix of fast-paced improvised scenes created in the moment based on audience suggestions. The troupe also does experimental, Chicago-style, long-form known as the Harold. Unlike sketch or standup comedy, nothing is scripted or prepared ahead of time, so it’s never the same show twice.

“Zenprov is the best comedy troupe in Arizona,” said Patrick Schweiss, executive director of the Sedona International Film Festival. “People laughed so hard their cheeks were hurting.”

Zenprov Comedy embraces the Del Close method of improv acting, which emphasizes the “group mind” that mysteriously develops during a performance. Miraculously, the players’ minds fuse to create a “super mind” where they practically finish each other’s sentences—and often do. Laughter ensues.

The super minds of Zenprov Comedy are Derek Dujardin, Shaeri Richards, Shaunn Cochran, Chris Redish, Betty Testa, Linda Roemer, Mary Carder and guest performer Nathanial Montgomery.

Tickets are $15 pre-sale and $17 the day of the show. Due to their local popularity, these one-night-only performances do sell out, so please purchase tickets early. Get tickets online at zenprovcomedy.com or the Mary D. Fisher Theatre’s box office.



The Mary D. Fisher Theater is located across the street from the Harkins Movie Theater at 2030 SR 89A. Doors open at 7 p.m. Shows are rated PG-13 (shows may contain adult material) and run approximately 90 minutes. Visit ZenprovComedy.com to learn more.

Information provided by Zenprov.