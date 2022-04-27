MaudeVille returns One-woman comedy show gets metaphysical

A one-woman, two-art show is coming back to Sedona Creative Life Center April 30 at 7 p.m.

Maude Metcalf brings her array of goofy characters to the stage in a light-hearted romp she compares to her inspiration, Carol Burnett. Also an art photographer, Metcalf will have her works on display in the lobby.

“I grew up in Minnesota with 13 siblings,” Metcalf says. “I like attention.”

She ventured into comedy in 1993 after a life-changing dream, which she shares during her show. However, self-esteem issues and lack of confidence sidelined her for a time until a friend asked her to perform at his wife’s surprise party.

In the meantime, she says, she discovered a talent for close-up photography of flowers.

“I’ve always seen them coming together at some point,” she says.

MaudeVille is a collection of “wacky and fun” characters, one of the most popular being Sheriff Bob. She gently ribs the metaphysical community in her act, but all in good fun. Her crystal ball, for instance, is the tiniest marble she could find, which she looks into with a giant telescope.

A resident of Sedona for more than two years, she understands the pull people feel to seek healing and guidance. In fact, she includes a spiritual message to uplift people after some difficult times.

She says a man approached her after one show and told her she gave him “permission to smile and laugh again.”

As she builds her act, Metcalf looks forward to a time she can perform regularly, even weekly.

The Creative Life Center is at 333 Schnebly Hill Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $22 and can be purchased at Interdependence, 2081 W. SR 89A, in the Harkins Plaza, at Water Works and at the door.