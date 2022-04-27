Mother Road Trio drives the music home at Sound Bites Grill this weekend

Once again Sound Bites Grill in Sedona brings another high-powered musical act to their Celebrity Showroom Stage.

On Friday, April 29, from 6 to 9 p.m., Mother Road Trio entertains with a power-house ensemble of seasoned professional, musicians.

This Flagstaff-based band featuring upright-bass, guitar, vocals and harmonica plays American originals and covers, plus a lively mix of Blues, country, standards, old time, jazz, Motown, rock and swing.

Their style is as diverse as Route 66 itself, and they bring a plethora of great music to every stage they grace. Sammy McRae is top dog on harmonica playing a crazy stream of notes on the magic blow harp that awes.

With a genuinely soulful voice, and the ability to get a crowd up on their feet begging for more. This quick-witted showman has been a “Blues Ambassador” in the Southwest for over 20 years, pleasing audiences far and wide with his engaging stage presence.

Mike Shiner is the band’s bass bombardier and vocal powerhouse, and guitarist Larry Czarneck has cultivated a unique blend of bluesy licks and tricks thrilling crowds with his impressive playing and singing, along with his expressive stage capers.

Sound Bites Grill also features Wineaux Wednesday, from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27; Chill on the Hillfrom 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 28; The Eric Miller Trio from 7 to 10 pm. on Saturday, April 30; and David Vincent Mills from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 1.

Please call 928-282-2713 for reservations or visit soundbitesgrill.com to learn more.

Sound Bites Grill is located at 101 N. S.R. 89A, Sedona, AZ, 86336.